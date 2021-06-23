A game of fine margins! JDT show they belong in ACL regardless of opening-day defeat

Once again JDT are proving that they belong in the ACL after a battling display against Nagoya that augurs well for the next 2 matches in the group.

For the third successive season in the AFC Champions League, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) opened up their campaign on the losing side against a Japanese side, this time a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nagoya Grampus who grabbed the winners through Hiroyoki Abe's strike midway through the second half.

It was a tale of two narrow calls that went against the reigning Malaysia Super League champions, the first when Ryogo Yamasaki was rightly judged to be onside before relaying the ball to Abe for the winner in the 60th minute and later in stoppage time when Bergson's headed goal was perhaps wrongly voided because of a foul on Yasuki Kimoto.

A fine line between a very good point against the current second-placed team in J-League 1 and an opening day defeat that increases the pressure on JDT to get results in the subsequent matches against Ratchaburi (Jun 25) and Pohang Steelers (Jun 28)

Only three of the 13 players that were involved in Malaysia's World Cup qualifying campaign were given a place in the starting line-up, with Benjamin Mora opting to go with the players that have trained together much longer leading up to this match as just Safawi Rasid, La'Vere Corbin-Ong and Arif Aiman were given starts.

As an overall performance, Mora's decision was vindicated and justified in the sense that JDT provided stiff opposition to Nagoya and vice versa. It was a cagey and stuttering performance from both sides who were cancelling each other out all over the pitch not helped by a less than satisfactory playing surface which saw two back-to-back matches played on.

Looking at the data provided on Asian Football Confederations' (AFC) website, the heatmap shows clearly where the majority of the action was played with both teams struggling to find their offensive momentum and swing. Natxo Insa was the fulcrum for JDT with Afiq Fazail also offering plenty of support in the centre.

The highest passing combination for JDT throughout the match was from Insa to Mauricio, which happened 16 times. Vertically, Insa was also the one who threaded the ball most times to Leandro Velazquez (eight times) which is often the first action that kickstarts JDT's attacking movement.

Struggling to receive the ball from his usual channel, Velazquez was pushed away from his nominal position behind Bergson and had to drop deep and sometimes wide to get in possession of the ball. With Nagoya staying disciplined and compact, the Argentine number 10 was also finding difficulties creating something, with most of his passing forced to go sideways.

On the wings Arif offered some offensive threat from the left-hand side and looked comfortable at this level, but it was another game to forget for Safawi, who was pulled off just after the hour mark to make way for Ramadhan Saifullah.

Arif was also the only player credited officially with a shot on target for JDT when he cut in from the left hand side and tried to catch Mitchell Langerak off-guard with a shot to the near post, but the Australian was up to the task. Meanwhile, lots were on the shoulders of Bergson and in truth, the Brazilian forward had a tremendous game.

Despite being isolated and asked to take on two, sometimes three markers, Bergson was a real threat in the game but apart from the late header, found his accuracy a bit off on the night. Few times he fashioned opportunities on his own but when presented with the shooting chance, failed to test Langerak.

If last season saw JDT recovering from a hammering to Vissel Kobe, before edging out Suwon Bluewings in the next game, Mora will be taking plenty of heart from this performance where at the very least, the Southern Tigers showed they are at this stage of the competition on merit and should not be afraid of any opponent in the group.

"It was a tough match. I’m proud of my players. They fought and gave everything they had. They tried until the last minute and unfortunately we conceded the goal. But it was still a good start regarding the effort. The two lines of four that they worked together were very compact. The two central midfielders were aggressive, the two fullbacks were tough on my wingers," said Mora after the match.

"Bergson tried to challenge many balls but we didn’t have as much space to build the game as we wanted. We knew it was going to be this tough but we wanted to try our best. But of course Nagoya is a Japanese organised team coached by an Italian. We shifted the formation a few times, had a few opportunities but Nagoya are a very difficult team."

Result aside, there would have been plenty from the performance that ticked Mora's boxes from the pairing of debutant Shane Lowry alongside Mauricio to Insa's influence in the middle to Bergson's display. The opportunity is still there for the taking for JDT to advance from a very balanced group but that must start with a win over Ratchaburi this Friday.