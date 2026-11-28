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Al-Ittihad's lead at the top of the Jawwy Elite League Under-21 is no longer as secure as it was in previous rounds. Their defeat to Al-Hazem has opened the door for their pursuers to close the gap, while Al-Riyadh have taken advantage of Al-Ahli's slip to move clear in second place. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, continue to make steady progress and have put themselves in contention for the top places.

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A new round of the 2026-2027 season gets under way with the battle raging well beyond the top of the table. The fight stretches down to the knockout places and the relegation zone, and recent results have shown that a single slip can redraw the entire standings.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad in a heated clash

All eyes turn to Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports Stadium, a top-of-the-table clash that matters twice over for both sides. Al-Ittihad want to protect their place at the summit. Al-Nassr arrive hoping to extend their revival and close in on the leading pack.

Al-Nassr have extra motivation after getting the better of Al-Ittihad in last week's youth-level meetings. The sides drew 2-2 at Under-17 level and 1-1 at Under-15 level, before Al-Nassr cruised to a 4-1 win at Under-18 level thanks to a Hassan Al-Asmari hat-trick.

Read more: Video: A historic record as Al-Nassr write their name in gold in the Roshn League

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Those results add spice to the fixture, but the real test comes in the Jawwy League. Al-Nassr must turn their recent improvement into a win that cuts the gap to the leaders. Al-Ittihad know another defeat could cost them top spot.

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As the leaders brace for a tough test, Al-Riyadh take on bottom side Al-Ansar looking to keep the pressure on Al-Ittihad. Al-Ansar, for their part, want to stop the leak of points and climb away from danger.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli face sides boasting two-goal heroes

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli face fixtures every bit as important as the Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad clash. Al-Hilal meet Al-Wehda, who arrive in high spirits after Sattam Al-Lihyani scored twice against Al-Okhdood. He's one of the names to watch this round.

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Al-Ahli, meanwhile, come up against Al-Khaleej, who tore into Al-Ansar and ran out three-goal winners. Saud Boushaqra left the biggest mark with a brace. Al-Ahli need to steady themselves quickly after losing to Al-Riyadh, or they risk drifting further out of the title race.

Al-Ittihad under threat as Al-Riyadh snatch second place

The table shows just how tight things are going into the round. Al-Ittihad lead on 26 points, but they no longer have a comfortable cushion after losing to holders Al-Hazem.

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Al-Riyadh sit second on 24 points, having capitalised on Al-Ahli's slip to overtake them. Al-Ahli drop to third on 22. Al-Taawoun are fourth on 21 points, still chasing the top three, with Al-Fateh and Al-Hilal level on 20 and Al-Nassr seventh on 17.

Any further slip by Al-Ittihad could hand Al-Riyadh the chance to pounce on top spot, while results elsewhere could shake up the knockout places. At the other end, the pressure is mounting on the sides near the relegation zone. Al-Ansar, especially, need a revival to haul themselves off the bottom.

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Scoring race heats up between Moussa Adam and Diang

The excitement isn't limited to the team standings. Al-Hazem striker Amadou Diang has caught Al-Ahli star Moussa Adam in the scoring race, and the pair now share top spot on nine goals each.

Five players lurk just behind on eight goals apiece: Mohammed Al-Eisa of Al-Ettifaq, Jefferson Ramos of Al-Fateh, Ammar Al-Ghamdi of Al-Ittihad, Battal Al-Harthi of Al-Riyadh and Abdulmajeed Sharif of Al-Taawoun.

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That makes the next round a pivotal one in the Jawwy League. Al-Ittihad defend their lead against the Al-Nassr chase, Al-Riyadh wait for another chance to pounce on top spot, and Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal keep trying to close the gap. All the while, the battle for the top scorer's title rages on.