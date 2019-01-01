Javier Aguirre: Egypt's tactical training worked against Tanzania

The Pharaohs boss praised his players for adhering to tactical instructions after their narrow 1-0 win against Emmanuel Amunike’s side

Javier Aguirre has lauded his side after their 1-0 victory over Tanzania on Thursday night.

An Ahmed Elmohamady header in the 64th minute secured the hosts a laboured win over the East African nation in their pre- (Afcon) friendly at the Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Despite their slender victory over Taifa Stars, the experienced manager praised the effort of his team and pointed to the game’s only goal which came from their plan to utilize crosses.

" ’s national team players introduced a good game against ," Aguirre began.

"The game was balanced; we tried to reach the Tanzanian net through crosses and we succeeded in making use of this tactic.

"We, of course, wanted to score more goals, but I am satisfied with the players' performance.

"We made use of the friendly by testing more players so I thank all players for following the instructions.

"Tanzania’s goalkeeper must be appreciated for his performance during the game," the Pharaohs boss concluded.

Thursday night’s encounter was Egypt’s first of two friendlies in preparation for the biennial showpiece.

They play host to Guinea on June 16 as they continue preparations for the Nations Cup finals.

The host nation begins their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.