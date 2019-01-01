Japan vs Qatar: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Favourites Samurai Blues will be aiming to win their fifth Asian Cup title when they meet with dark horses Qatar in the tournament final

The 2019 Asian Cup will come to a head on Friday when first-time finalists prepare to face off against four-time champions and front-runners .

Japan have been the team to beat this tournament following the early exits of and , having clinched the top spot of Group F in a straightforward manner with wins over Turkmenistan, Oman and Uzbekistan, before beating , and in the knockout stages.

emerged as an unlikely powerhouse after knocking out favourites South Korea in the quarter-finals, and will head into the final backed by the momentum of their 4-0 semi-final victory over hosts United Arab Emirates.

Game Japan vs Qatar Date Friday, February 1 Time 2pm GMT / 9am ET Stream (US) DAZN (one month free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live with DAZN (one month free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision NOW DAZN (one month free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and livestreamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Japan players Goalkeepers Gonda, Higashiguchi, Schmidt Defenders Nagatomo, Yoshida, Sakai, Makino, Tomiyasu, Shiotani, Miura, Muroya, Sasaki Midfielders Haraguchi, Inui, Shibasaki, Endo, Aoyama, Minamino, Ito, Doan Forwards Osako, Muto, Kitagawa

With holding midfielder Wataru Endo injured, Al Ain defender Tsukasa Shiotani could be set for a return to the XI following his only start against Uzbekistan in the group stages.

Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Hidemasa Morita is also unavailable to feature.

Potential Japan XI: Gonda; Sakai, Yoshida, Tomayasi, Nagatomo; Haraguchi, Shiotani; Minamino, Doan, Shibasaki; Osako.

Position Qatar players Goalkeepers Al Sheeb, Hassan, Al-Bakri Defenders Ro-Ro, Hassan, Salman, Ismail, Al-Muhaza, Al-Rawi, Al-Ali, Madibo Midfielders Fatehi, Hatem, Mohammed, Boudiaf, Al-Hajri, Khoukhi, Moustafa, Afif Forwards Alaaeldin, Al-Haydos, Afif, Ali

The eligibility of Qatar players Almoez Ali, 22 and Iraqi-born defender Bassam Al Rawi, 21 have been questioned ahead of the final - with Ali having scored his record-equalling eighth goal of the tournament.

Potential Qatar XI: Al Sheeb; Ro-Ro, Khoukhi, Salman, Hassan; Boudiaf, Afif, Madibo, Al-Hajri; Al Haydos, Ali.

& Match Odds

Japan are priced at odds of winning 23/20 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 2/1. A win for Qatar is priced at 3/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Japan are on course to win a record-extending fifth continental title as they take on Qatar at Zayed Sports City following their 3-0 victory over fellow favourites Iran in the semi-finals.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu is set to become the first manager to win the tournament as both head coach and player, having been part of the Samurai Blues' title-winning 1992 team.

Thirty-year-old Tsukasa Shiotani was drafted in for the injured Morita and scored the winner during the 2-1 group stage victory over Uzbekistan, and could be in line to be included in the XI for the final.

“If the manager picks me, I’ll be ready to do my best,” Shiotani said in the lead-up to the game. “It’s not every day you get to play in an Asian Cup final. I want to enjoy it.”

Debut finalists Qatar have reached their first continental final in their nation's history, with a win over neighbours following an impressive 1-0 quarter-final victory over tournament favourites South Korea.

Hasan Al Haydos and Hamid Ismaeil scored late on for Qatar during the politically-charged semi, and have won all six of their matches and are yet to concede a single goal – becoming the first nation to ever do so at the Asian Cup.

Qatari players were pelted with plastic bottles and shoes by furious local fans during their 4-0 semi-final thrashing of UAE.

The protests stemmed from a history of political and economic boycotts of Qatar, which the UAE had launched alongside Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and in 2017 – with the four countries accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

Article continues below

The tensions has also meant that almost no Qatari fans or media have been present in the UAE to report on their run to a first continental final.

"We have already realised a dream that the whole country had," said striker Almoez Ali, who equalled Ali Daei's record of eight goals in a single Asian Cup against the hosts on Tuesday.

"We will need patience in the final but if we are patient, we have a chance of being champions."