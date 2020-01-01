Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle: Roy Krishna's goal shouldn't have been counted

The goal from Roy Krishna in the 80th minute was controversial...

brought an end to 's unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at the Tilak Maidan on Monday.

Incidentally, it was also the first win of the season for the Men of Steel who picked up a well-deserved win against a top team.

Nerijus Valskis scored a brace (30', 66') for Jamshedpur and Roy Krishna netted the only goal for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute. The goal, however, was controversial as Krishna was clearly offside.

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle said that the goal from Krishna was clearly offside and shouldn't have been counted. The former Chennaiyin coach also mentioned that his team should have been 2-0 up in the encounter.

"(Krishna was) easily a yard offside so the goal shouldn't have been counted and we should be 2-0 up. That's very much a grey area. That's clearly offside," Coyle said after the match.

Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan played an end-to-end contest and Coyle mentioned that the win was a psychological advantage for the side. More so, as his men defeated a side which was unbeaten in the tournament and hadn't conceded a goal till Monday.

"Well, the psychological boost is to win the match and we obviously deserve to win the match, obviously (against) the team that is on top of the league, the team that is unbeaten, the team which has not conceded a goal is obviously nice. But the points are important which we came very close to the last two or three matches," Coyle said.