Jamshedpur FC's Antonio Iriondo - I am happy with the performance of the team

The Spanish coach like his counterpart from NorthEast United batted in favour of implementing VAR in India…

After beating giants 1-0 in Goa, a confident now face in their sixth game of the ongoing (ISL) season.

It is a golden opportunity for the Men of Steel to pick up a win at home and climb to the summit of the league table overtaking and .

Even though Jamshedpur had edged out FC Goa in their last match, they were not seen playing their natural possession-based football.

When asked why he changed his tactics against Goa, Spanish coach Antonio Iriondo stated, “Sometimes it becomes difficult especially when you are playing against a team that is working together for three years. They have the same philosophy. So it takes time for us to adjust and bring the things that we want. That is why we struggled to get possession. We tried to find their weakness and went ahead with a plan.

“I am happy with the performance of the team. Having the ball possession is not important, our objective is to win matches and score goals. Sometimes you are not able to get the ball possession, there are a lot of phases in a match when you try to go in counter-attacks.”

The former manager acknowledged that his team has struggled to convert set-pieces but he also mentioned that they are working on it and will convert them soon.

“We are working on that. Sometimes these things happen, we are not lacking. Set-pieces are a very important part of football and we will try to convert them.”

Sharing his view on implementing VAR in ISL, the experienced coach said, “I think it is very important to give the referees all the tools. This will also help the league. The referees will also improve and will commit fewer mistakes. I hope it happens.”