Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo blasts refereeing in ISL

Iriondo was unhappy about being denied what he felt was a clear penalty...

head coach Antonio Iriondo feels 's (ISL) refereeing issues will stop them from improving their standards.

Iriondo spoke to the media after his team's draw against in Jamshedpur on Monday. The Men of Steel took the lead through Sergio Castel's fifth goal of the season in the 28th minute and had a penalty appeal turned down a minute before Panagiotis Triadis' 90th-minute equaliser. Wayne Vaz had caught Aniket Jadhav inside the box with his extended leg but the referee waved the play on.

"We had more possession and more chances than them. Both teams used their tools to win the match," the Jamshedpur coach began. "The referee missed a clear penalty. This league could be a great league but with this level of refereeing, it is pretty much impossible. There is no way a referee can miss a penalty like that.

"Every match this season, you have seen bad refereeing, these amazing decisions. There a lot of good things about the league. But they are not focusing on the important thing that is refereeing. You cannot have this kind of a situation every week," he said.

Jamshedpur's leading goalscorer Castel was forced off due to an injury in the second-half and Iriondo hopes to get him back on the field before the next game.

"His ankle has inflammation, he needs to be evaluated. We don't want to miss two players like him and Piti. Hope to get him back soon, before the next game."

NorthEast United Robert Jarni refused to speak about the refereeing and instead expressed his satisfaction on picking up a point.

"We knew what to expect here. I said it before, Jamshedpur is the best team in so one point here is good for us. The first half, we played well in defence. We made a few mistakes and it was a chance for Jamshedpur. We were not so good in attack."

