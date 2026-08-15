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Loai Mohamed

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Jakpo agrees with his new club: does it pave the way for Barcola to join Liverpool?

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The Netherlands international is on the verge of a new experience in the English league

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, the Liverpool forward, has moved closer to leaving Anfield during the summer transfer window, after reaching an "initial agreement" over personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club have stepped up their pursuit of the Dutchman, who has thrived at Liverpool since arriving in the winter window of 2023.

De Zerbi keen on signing Gakpo

According to the Dutch newspaper "Voetbal International", Tottenham have taken an important step towards sealing the deal, with Gakpo now having reached an initial agreement over his personal terms.

All parties are said to be increasingly confident the permanent move to north London can be completed, with Tottenham now in direct talks with Liverpool.

The forward is a priority target for Roberto De Zerbi, who views him as a player capable of adding flexibility to his attack thanks to his versatility across more than one position.

Nor does it look like the Italian will drop his interest, even if Tottenham land Manchester City's Brazilian winger Savinho.

Liverpool set Gakpo's price

Despite the recent developments, Liverpool are under no financial pressure to sell. Gakpo's contract runs until the summer of 2030.

The board could still sanction his exit, though, if an official bid arrives matching their valuation of around 60 million pounds sterling.

Selling him would send Liverpool back into the market for a replacement, with the final hours of the summer window fast approaching.

Gakpo's departure opens the door for a Barcola deal

His exit may push Liverpool to move quickly to fill the gap left by one of their most prominent attackers, as the club keep searching for new options out wide.

Bradley Barcola is a name strongly linked with Anfield. The Paris Saint-Germain winger is the target of an ambitious move the board could fund with the proceeds from Gakpo's sale.

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