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Prince Mohammed bin Faisal, the former president of Al-Hilal, has revealed what went on behind the scenes during his past negotiations with Germany's Matthias Jaissle, now head coach of Newcastle United, over taking charge of the Saudi side. He insisted the coach was a serious contender before the board finalised their agreement with Portugal's Jorge Jesus.

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Speaking on the "Ala Bayad" podcast on the Thmanyah Sports platform, Mohammed bin Faisal said he admired Jaissle's coaching philosophy. He saw a coach who could develop players and build a strong team, so he urged the Al-Hilal board not to let the chance to sign him slip.

Why did Jaissle choose Al-Hilal?

The former Al-Hilal president asked the German why he wanted the job. Jaissle's answer was simple: he loved working under pressure and wanted a club with a huge fanbase. He found both at Al-Hilal.

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The chance to sign him was real, Mohammed bin Faisal insisted, and he was firmly convinced of the coach's tactical ability and his capacity to develop players. But the Al-Hilal board had reservations about Jaissle's young age, and that hurt the chances of getting the deal done.

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Jesus closed the door on the deal

In the end, Jorge Jesus proved decisive. Prince Mohammed bin Faisal revealed that the Al-Hilal board had already finalised their agreement with the Portuguese, which effectively ended any chance of signing Jaissle at that time.

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Once Al-Hilal had settled on Jesus, Mohammed bin Faisal, still convinced of the German's ability, recommended him to the Al-Ahli board. Jaissle began his spell with the Jeddah side in the summer of 2023. It became one of the standout chapters of his coaching career.

Jaissle answers Al-Hilal's doubts with success at Al-Ahli

The numbers tell the story. Jaissle took charge of Al-Ahli for 123 matches across all competitions and won 90 of them, a win rate of 65.22%, according to figures Newcastle United released when they unveiled him as head coach in August 2026.

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In the Roshn Saudi League, he led Al-Ahli to third place in his first season and fifth in his second. Then came the 2025-26 campaign, when he signed off with major domestic and continental success: he won the Saudi Super Cup and guided the team to retain the AFC Champions League Elite title, having won the competition for the first time the previous season.

Jaissle left Al-Ahli having taken them back to the continental podium in two successive seasons. That makes him one of the coaches who left the biggest mark on the club's modern history, and he then moved to Newcastle United for a new challenge in the Premier League.

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Those figures give Mohammed bin Faisal's comments added weight. The coach whose young age worried the Al-Hilal board went on to lead Al-Ahli to major honours, having chosen the Jeddah club instead of taking the reins at Al-Hilal.