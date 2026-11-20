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Jahn Regensburg vs Würzburger Kickers: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 14 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Jahn Regensburg face Würzburger Kickers in the 3. Liga. Both clubs sit in the bottom third of the table and badly need points to close the gap on the places above the danger zone.

Coach Sascha Hildmann is under pressure at Regensburg. Their recent 2-1 defeat against Meppen dealt another blow to a side in 16th place.

Würzburger Kickers arrive as Regensburg's immediate neighbours in the table. Michael Schiele's team have stumbled too, losing their most recent match 1-0 to Hoffenheim II.

Little separates the sides in the table. A win could give the victors a decisive gap over the teams below them.

Here's how to follow the match live, with broadcast, live-stream and kick-off details below.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Jahn Regensburg and Würzburger Kickers?

Jahn Regensburg have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent outing 2-1 to Meppen, having beaten Hansa Rostock 2-1 before that. Across those five matches, Regensburg scored six goals and conceded four.

Würzburger Kickers have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five league matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to Hoffenheim II. The 4-0 defeat against Meppen also stands out. Würzburg scored five goals and conceded eight during that period.

Jahn Regensburg vs Würzburger Kickers: Line-ups

Jahn Regensburg vs Würzburger Kickers: Form

Jahn Regensburg vs Würzburger Kickers: Head-to-head record

Jahn Regensburg vs Würzburger Kickers: League tables