Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City on loan for league rivals

Transfers
Manchester City
J. Grealish

Sunderland are in talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for Jack Grealish, journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The clubs are discussing an option to buy next year, when the midfielder's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires. Sunderland also hope Man City will continue to cover part of his salary.

For some time, Grealish has been tipped to leave Manchester City, either on loan or on a permanent deal. He is not a regular under Enzo Maresca, who used him against Arsenal in the Community Shield and at home to Bournemouth.

The technically gifted midfielder spent last season on loan at Everton. Grealish managed two goals and six assists in 22 matches before suffering a stress fracture in his foot in January and beginning his rehabilitation.

Manchester City signed Grealish in 2021, paying no fewer than €117 million for him. He won several league titles with the club and the Champions League in 2023. He has made 159 appearances for the powerhouse.

As time went on, Grealish's minutes at Manchester City dried up. Former manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the decision to leave the Englishman out was nothing personal.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Sky Sports also report that Sunderland want to sign Igor Paixão from Olympique Marseille. The Premier League club have already made a bid for the Brazilian.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google