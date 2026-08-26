Sunderland are in talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for Jack Grealish, journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The clubs are discussing an option to buy next year, when the midfielder's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires. Sunderland also hope Man City will continue to cover part of his salary.

For some time, Grealish has been tipped to leave Manchester City, either on loan or on a permanent deal. He is not a regular under Enzo Maresca, who used him against Arsenal in the Community Shield and at home to Bournemouth.

The technically gifted midfielder spent last season on loan at Everton. Grealish managed two goals and six assists in 22 matches before suffering a stress fracture in his foot in January and beginning his rehabilitation.

Manchester City signed Grealish in 2021, paying no fewer than €117 million for him. He won several league titles with the club and the Champions League in 2023. He has made 159 appearances for the powerhouse.

As time went on, Grealish's minutes at Manchester City dried up. Former manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the decision to leave the Englishman out was nothing personal.

Sky Sports also report that Sunderland want to sign Igor Paixão from Olympique Marseille. The Premier League club have already made a bid for the Brazilian.