Iyayi Atiemwen: Dinamo Zagreb winger waiting for Nigeria call-up

The 23-year-old forward has vowed to seize his opportunity if given a chance to play for the Super Eagles

winger Iyayi Atiemwen has stated he is waiting to get into the national team squad.

The forward has given a good account of himself since teaming up with the Croatian top-flight club in January, scoring five goals in all competitions.

On Tuesday, the winger made a cameo appearance in their 2-0 loss to Premier League side .

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr recently handed maiden call-ups to winger Josh Maja, midfielder Joe Aribo, star Emmanuel Dennis and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The right-winger is hoping for a similar opportunity to prove his worth for the three-time African champions.

“Everyone would love to wear the green and white jersey of Nigeria so when it’s time for me I believe I will show myself,” Atiemwen told the BBC.

“For now I can’t say much. We have a big population so whatever chance you are given, you must go and do all you can. For now, I am just waiting for the right time and right call.”

This season, Atiemwen has scored three goals and provided one assist in six league appearances.

Nigeria will take on South American giants in an international friendly on October 13 in Singapore.