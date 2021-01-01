Iwobi reveals Wenger's advice that he’s following at Everton

The Frenchman handed the Super Eagles star his first debut appearance in the Premier League before he called time on his managerial career in 2018

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi said he is still following Arsene Wenger’s advice that will help his natural ability shine.

Wenger promoted the 25-year-old to the Gunners’ first-team in 2015 and he was a key force in Arsenal team with regular first-team appearances.

Three years after their working relationship at the Emirates Stadium, the Super Eagles midfielder said he is always working to get the basics right as the former Monaco manager advised him.

“He [Wenger] always told me to get the basics right and do them well, and then my natural ability will shine through. As long as I’m doing that and following that advice, I feel like I always play well,” Iwobi told Gaffer.

Since his debut Premier League outing in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Swansea City in October 2015, Iwobi has made 153 league appearances with 13 goals and 18 assists.

He added: “It's crazy when everyone tells me all these stats like the appearances and caps I've got. I've had a decent career so far considering my age.”

On the international stage, the 25-year-old has made himself a regular player in the Nigeria national team after dumping England for the three-time African champions.

In October 2017 against Zambia, he scored the crucial goal that secured the Super Eagles' qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup and he expressed how he feels when he finds the back of the net for club or country.

“It was difficult because I was raised in England,” he said. “But as I’ve grown up surrounded by Nigerian culture that made it easy for me to pick Nigeria. It just felt right.”

“Whenever I score it’s a mad feeling. Even when I played at school, even now when fans aren’t in the stadium, you still go celebrate when you score because of that rush.”

Last week, Iwobi made his 17th start in the English top-flight this campaign as Everton suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Goodison Park.

The Toffees have dropped to eighth in the league table but the Nigeria midfielder will be focused on helping Carlo Ancelotti's men bounce back to winning ways when they visit West Ham United for their next match on Sunday.