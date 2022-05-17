Ivory Coast’s Kamara beats Nigeria’s Dennis to Watford Player of the Season award

Ivory Coast defender Hassane Kamara has been crowned the 2021-22 Player of the Season at relegated side Watford.

The 28-year-old, who signed for the Hornets from Nice on January 4, 2022, until June 2025, came out on top of an online vote for the award, with goalkeeper Ben Foster finishing as runner-up while Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis came third.

Watford confirmed Kamara’s achievement in a post on their social media pages. The Ivorian defender, who made an instant impact, with his committed performances from left-back, was presented with the winners' trophy by club captain Moussa Sissoko.

“Hassane [Kamara] was presented with his award, as voted for by Watford supporters, by captain Moussa Sissoko,” Watford captioned the post on social media.

𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭/𝟮𝟮: 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗞𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗮 🏆@KamaraHassane13 was presented with his award, as voted for by Watford supporters, by captain @MoussaSissoko. pic.twitter.com/0lYpq05NK0 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Kamara, who also played for Chateauroux in Ligue 2 and Reims in Ligue 1, has moved to thank the fans for the award.

“Grateful for this trophy,” Kamara wrote on his Twitter handle. “Thanks a lot to the Watford fans, you deserve so much better.”

The 28-year-old made his debut against Newcastle United and went ahead to produce an effective display in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. He became part of a defence that kept three clean sheets in six games in February under manager Roy Hodgson.

He made more interceptions than any other Watford player despite his later arrival, and his performance for the Hornets saw him recalled to the Ivory Coast squad, and he featured for the Elephants in their friendly against England, which they lost 3-0, at Wembley on March 29.

Grateful for this trophy. Thanks a lot to the Watford fans, you deserve so much better… #PlayerOfTheSeason pic.twitter.com/c2gpK309RS — Hassane Kamara (@KamaraHassane13) May 16, 2022

Kamara’s first goal for Watford came in April against Manchester City in a 5-1 defeat, and he went ahead to manage a total of 18 appearances in the top flight. Kamara, who is of Malian, Gambian and Ivorian descent, rejected a call-up to the Gambia national team in March 2017.

He debuted for Ivory Coast in a 2-1 friendly win against Burkina Faso on June 5, 2021. In last season's Ligue 1, Kamara played in 36 games for Nice, scored two goals, and provided one assist.

Nigeria’s Dennis, who came third, also had a good season with Watford, managing 10 Premier League goals from 33 appearances. The 24-year-old Super Eagle started in 30 of these appearances across their 37 fixtures and come on as a substitute on three occasions.

Watford, who have already been relegated, will wrap up their season with a trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 22.