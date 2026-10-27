England's Ivan Toney, striker of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, will appear before Southwark Crown Court in England next Thursday to continue the legal proceedings relating to his charge of assaulting a man inside a nightclub in the capital London, around 33 hours before his side's clash against Al-Shabab in the 12th round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The 30-year-old faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, according to the BBC, after he allegedly headbutted and punched Saber Da Silva inside a nightclub on Wardour Street in the Soho area on 6 December last.

Toney had already appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Judge Briony Clarke referred the case to the Crown Court based on the player's choice to appear before a judge and jury, despite the option of having it heard at the Magistrates' Court.

Next matches ALS Saudi Pro League 14:00 AHL

British newspaper The Times reported at the start of October that the hearing had been scheduled for Thursday at 12:30pm. That places the session around 33 hours before Al-Ahli's meeting with Al-Shabab at the SHG Arena in Riyadh.

Released on unconditional bail, Toney must appear before the court at the scheduled time to continue the proceedings. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, prepare to face Al-Shabab in a new stage of the Saudi League.



