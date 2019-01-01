‘It’s the beginning of a new era’ – Aubameyang reacts to Gabon victory against Burkina Faso
Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes their victory against Burkina Faso is a beginning of a new era.
The Arsenal star returned from a self-imposed exile to captain the Panthers to a 1-0 victory against the Stallions at Stade Municipal on Thursday.
Aubameyang scored the solitary goal of the game, converting from the penalty spot with six minutes left to play.
The win is the first for Gabon since October 2018 when they defeated South Sudan 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Impressed with his side’s performance, the former Borussia Dortmund frontman has taken to social media to express his feelings.
“I will like to point out after this victory the state of mind of my teammates,” Aubameyang posted on Instagram.
“This victory is good after everything we have suffered, of course, you will tell me that it is only a friendly match but for us, we are proud as a competitor.
“It is the beginning of a new era. So work is just starting and it starts well.”
J’aimerais souligné après cette victoire l’état d’esprit de mes partenaires. Cette victoire fait du bien après tout ce qu’on a subit, certes vous me direz que ce n’est qu’un match amicale mais pour nous oh combien important en therme d’orgueil en tant que compétiteur. C’est le début d’une nouvelle ère alors le travail ne fait que commencer et ça commence bien 💪🏽🙅🏽♂️ 🇬🇦 next stop 🇲🇦
Aubameyang is Gabon’s top scorer and has 60 caps for the Central African country since making his debut in March 2009.
The 30-year-old striker, who has eight goals for Arsenal this season, will be expected to continue his impressive form for the Gunners after the international break when they take on Sheffield United on October 21.