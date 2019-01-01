It's obvious Spurs want me gone but I won't leave until my contract runs out - Rose

The Tottenham left-back knows he will not be offered a new deal at the club, but insists he will see out his existing one through to 2021

Danny Rose says any speculation surrounding his future in January will come to nothing as he intends to run down his contract.

The 29-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Spurs after he publicly announced an intention to leave following an outstanding 2016-17 season.

Then linked with , Rose has since struggled for form and fitness and was a reported target for Premier League strugglers Watford on the eve of the new season.

However, the international claims there was never any possibility he would leave in the most recent transfer window.

He says Tottenham have informed him his contract, which expires in 2021, will not be renewed and the club want him to leave. But Rose is standing firm.

"It's pretty obvious what happened [before the season]," he told the Evening Standard. "People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do.

"I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has finished.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about a move]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then. People [in the media] can save their time trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold.

"Because I can tell you now: it ain't happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer. There were no bids - that was rubbish."

Rose has played nine times in the Premier League this season, with Spurs struggling, and twice in the .

Article continues below

He went on to praise head coach Mauricio Pochettino for sticking by him through an uncertain period in north London, insisting he is "lucky" to be working under the Argentine.

"When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that's when I'll think it's time to leave Tottenham," he added.

"But until then, I'm not going ­anywhere. I'm lucky to have a manager at Tottenham who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me, regardless of anything, regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans — all that nonsense."