‘It’s harder to defend the Champions League title than to win it’ – Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting wary of PSG threat

The Cameroon captain will face his former team when the German giants host Mauricio Pochettino's side on Wednesday

Eric Choupo-Moting believes Bayern Munich have ‘very good chance’ for victory when they face Paris Saint-Germain and they won’t take Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League quarter-final clash ‘lightly’.

Both teams faced off last year in the Champions League final for the coveted European trophy and Bayern Munich came out victorious with a 1-0 win in Lisbon.

Choupo-Moting was a member of the PSG team last year, and he is set to face his former club at the Allianz Arena when Hansi Flick’s side play host duties.

Ahead of the crunch encounter, the Cameroon international disclosed the Bavarians’ goal in the competition but he thinks it might not be easy because Bayern Munich are defending European and World champions.

Choupo-Moting told the club website: "The whole story is now circled back in quite a weird and quick way. At the time, it was a match of equals between the two best teams in Europe. Bayern deserved to win because they scored the one goal more.

“For me personally, our route to the final was simply superb, especially as my goal against Atalanta got us to Lisbon in the first place. Winning the title is the big goal of all of us here, you can see that every day at this club.

“We have a very good chance, but I think it's harder to defend the Champions League than to win it, because everyone is chasing FC Bayern right now. We're currently seen as the best team in the world - that means we're the team everyone wants to beat.

“That makes it all the more important that we work together positively, having fun and, above all, keeping as a unit. We won't take PSG lightly."

Choupo-Moting joined the Bavarians on a short-term deal as a free agent last October which will expire at the end of the season.

However, the 32-year-old is hoping to continue his career in Munich after his contribution of five goals in 24 matches across all competitions so far this season.

"It's enormous fun at this club. Everything I had promised myself beforehand from FC Bayern has been more than fulfilled,” he said.

“Of course, it would be nice to stay longer. I go into training every day with a smile. It's an honour to play here. This is a top destination in European football. Every player knows what he has here. I'm super happy.

“Munich is a beautiful city, and since it's been a great fit at the club with my colleagues right from the start and my family feels comfortable here, everything is perfect right now. My daughter was born here; I can say that I am so happy.

“The icing on the cake is wearing this shirt. Now, after the Club World Cup, all I need is a few more trophies - and to get them, I'll give everything."