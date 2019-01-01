It's going to be tough for Aribo at Rangers - Michael Stewart

The ex-Manchester United player thinks the Nigerian midfielder will struggle at Ibrox, despite starring during the international break

Former international Michael Stewart believes Joe Aribo will have a hard time at , claiming the squad looks settled.

Aribo joined the Gers this season from Charlton Athletic, and has gone on to make 16 competitive appearances, scoring four goals.

This attracted the attention of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr who gave the 23-year old his debut against last month and scored.

He found the back of the net again against on Sunday, this despite earlier suffering a head injury that kept him sidelined in Rangers' past three games.

“Well, it is not going to be easy," Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club

“Obviously, Rangers are going great guns at the moment and they have got a good balance in that area of the park.

“There is no doubt that he is a good addition to the Rangers squad.

“To go and score against Brazil is massive [for him].”

Article continues below

Steven Gerrard's team are top of the Scottish Premiership with 21 points after eight games, two points clear of fierce city rivals, .

They take a trip to ninth-placed Hearts this Sunday.