It's a bittersweet Malaysia debut for Selangor's Halim

Selangor midfielder Halim Saari was handed his first ever Malaysia cap on Wednesday, thanks to his former coach at Kedah, Tan Cheng Hoe.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

midfielder Abdul Halim Saari finally earned his first ever appearance for Malaysia, coming on at the start of the second half of the Harimau Malaya's 1-0 defeat to Singapore.

Malaysia vs Singapore match highlights

Although his introduction helped Malaysia go forward more aggresively, he ultimately could not help the Airmarine Cup hosts avoid defeat to their Causeway rivals.

Speaking to the press after the match, the 24-year old midfielder admitted that his senior international debut was a bittersweet experience.

"I'm excited to earn my first ever [Malaysia] cap, but I need to improve more in order to get regular appearances.

"Having played under Tan Cheng Hoe at (Malaysia head coach) may have helped me get noticed, as well as having featured regularly for Selangor this season. I'm a little disappointed at the defeat, but we'll bounce back," remarked Halim.

Malaysia will next play Afghanistan in the third-place decider match on Saturday, March 23.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!