'It's better than watching Arsenal!' - UK football fans embracing Belarusian Premier League

Belarus is getting ready for a full programme ahead of the weekend and fans starved of football elsewhere are beginning to tune in virtually

Without the Premier League to enjoy, some English football fans are now flocking towards the Belarusian Premier League, the only domestic championship left running in Europe amid the coronavirus crisis.

Dynamo Brest are even offering 'virtual tickets' for fans after an upsurge in interest in their club – and the competition in general – in recent weeks.

Around 50 fans paid £20 ($25) for a 'virtual fan experience' of Wednesday's cup win over Shakhtyor which saw them sent a real match ticket and programme, as well as a 10 per cent discount voucher for the club shop.

However, a photo of each and every subscriber is also placed upon a mannequin sat in a seat at the stadium.

The initiative began after the club noticed an FC Dynamo Brest UK Supporters Club pop up on Facebook and is seen as a way to raise funds for coronavirus-related charities in Belarus.

Fans from the UK, , and are all expected to be 'in attendance' this weekend for the Premier League game against FC Isloch.

One supporters club member, UK IT worker Viny Eagle, says that this novel matchday experience has lifted him and many of his friends at what is a tough time for so many people because of the nationwide lockdown.

"Supporting Dynamo Brest was just a silly, tongue-in-cheek thing," Eagle tells Goal. "But we were watching the games and set up the Facebook group, so a load of us could chat about the sport and enjoy each other's company while we were stuck inside.

"We were also making up funny chants on video involving the club's name. Brest recognised that we were following for a laugh when they got in touch but they have made every effort to make us feel welcome and part of the community there.

"A supporter called Vitaly reached out to us and produced live video streams of the big stadium walk they do. He gave us a stadium tour and then we were offered the chance to buy a 'virtual ticket' through the group from an organiser at the club.

"We took the chance and the results were brilliant. They asked us for a photo of our faces and what club we supported back home. I said Arsenal and I sent a picture of my face. They now have me sat in the Gunners shirt in the stadium on the front row.

"We ended up on Sky Sports in the UK and also local TV and the official club channels. It was a lot of fun to be part of. The fact some of the money goes to helping the crisis over there is a reason to continue and we have come to take the club more seriously.

"We are planning a trip to Belarus or an away game in Europe for when it is over. We have made a lot of connections overseas through it and feel like we have been embraced. We enjoy it and I hope they are enjoying it too.

"Also, some of the football is better than I have seen my beloved Arsenal play in recent times. It has certainly brightened our time indoors, with the pandemic likely to continue in the UK for a while longer."

Andrej Sisko from Rukh Sport Management launched the scheme to promote football in Belarus internationally.

"In these difficult times in the football world, we want fans who love football to be able to attend a football match," he tells Goal. "We know how they love football all over the world. We give fans the opportunity to be at a football match, a thousand kilometres from the stadium.

"When we started selling virtual tickets, we realised that people would have a lot of questions. Therefore, we help all Dynamo Brest fans to buy a virtual ticket who are taking an interest on all social networks in the world.

"We want to show that we love all our fans around the world. Together, we can defeat our opponents and make friends with clubs and in other countries after the end of the pandemic."

Belarusian authorities have come in for criticism for carrying on with sport, an approach at odds with the rest of Europe, as deaths from the disease continue to rise. Sixteen people have died in Belarus after contracting Covid-19 and 95,808 have been infected to date.

The Belarusian government dismissed pandemic warnings as "psychosis" but it does have social-distancing measures in place in stadiums for match-going fans.

The attendances have dropped to record lows across the league, with many local fans staying away despite the government's stance to the outbreak.

FIFPro, the world union for footballers, has said it is "frankly not comprehendible" that the sport continues in Belarus. But the competition is gaining popularity across the world and Football Federation of Belarus (BFF) chairman Uladzimir Bazanaw is unmoved by the criticism.

"There is no critical situation. Therefore, we are continuing the championship," he said in an interview with Belarusian state TV.

"Nobody is putting pressure on us – neither UEFA nor FIFA. We are taking decisions on our own.

"Besides, we are not saying that we are going to play the full championship. If there is a critical situation, we will suspend the tournament."

Until then, fans across the world will still be able to 'attend' Dynamo Brest games.