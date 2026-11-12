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Italy Under-21 head coach Silvio Baldini speaks on the eve of the friendly against France: his comments on Camarda, Lulli, Ekhator and Inacio.

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Before tomorrow's 6.30pm match in Laval, Baldini has discussed some of the players called up for the fixture in comments reported by Tuttosport.

On Camarda

"He needs to put all the negative things out of his mind. He needs to remember that he is a very young player who is already playing in Serie A and for the national team. He was born in 2008 and will be with us for our next two-year cycle as well. He needs to play without worries and enjoy himself in training."

On Lulli

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"I saw his development at Roma and called him up. I didn't know him and only knew that he had impressed with the Primavera. I didn't think he would break through so quickly. He came here with us and settled into the group straight away."

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Next matches FRA Friendlies U21 12:30 ITA

On Ekhator

"Ekhator is an extremely strong player and I think Juventus will realise that. He wants to improve and is more mature than his years. He reads situations on the pitch with great clarity."

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On Inacio

"Inacio is a very talented young player and he will find his place."