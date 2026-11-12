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cm grafica ekhator juventus ufficiale 2026 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Italy U21, Silvio Baldini: “Ekhator is an outstanding player, Juventus will realise it. Camarda must put all the negative thoughts out of his mind”

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Italy Under-21 head coach Silvio Baldini speaks on the eve of the friendly against France: his comments on Camarda, Lulli, Ekhator and Inacio.

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Before tomorrow's 6.30pm match in Laval, Baldini has discussed some of the players called up for the fixture in comments reported by Tuttosport.

On Camarda

"He needs to put all the negative things out of his mind. He needs to remember that he is a very young player who is already playing in Serie A and for the national team. He was born in 2008 and will be with us for our next two-year cycle as well. He needs to play without worries and enjoy himself in training."

On Lulli

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"I saw his development at Roma and called him up. I didn't know him and only knew that he had impressed with the Primavera. I didn't think he would break through so quickly. He came here with us and settled into the group straight away."

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Next matches
FRA

FRA

Friendlies U21

13 Nov 2026

ITA

ITA

On Ekhator

"Ekhator is an extremely strong player and I think Juventus will realise that. He wants to improve and is more mature than his years. He reads situations on the pitch with great clarity."

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On Inacio

"Inacio is a very talented young player and he will find his place."

Written byGianluca Minchiotti

calciomercato.com

Caporedattore di calciomercato.com dal 2010, laureato in Scienze politiche e iscritto all'Ordine dei giornalisti dal 2006. Pavese di origine e di residenza, pendolare verso Milano da oltre 20 anni. Ho imparato a leggere sfogliando i quotidiani che comprava mio padre, sportivi e non, e mi sono innamorato del calcio grazie alla Nazionale campione del Mondo nel 1982 e alla Juventus di Platini. Amo l'adrenalina della breaking news, la partita 'live' (ho iniziato a fare le dirette testuali con il Televideo Rai, fino a calciomercato.com) e i pezzi di approfondimento e opinione, in particolare sulla Juventus. 
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