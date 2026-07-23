Italy, Serie A “votes for Antonio”: odds on Conte as head coach crash, Mancini ruled out by the bookies

Italy's search for a new Italy national team head coach has entered frantic, and potentially decisive, hours. On the day Serie A gathers for its Assembly, clubs in the top flight are said to have identified Antonio Conte as their preferred choice for the Azzurri bench. According to betting analysts at Planetwin365 and Goldbet, that has reshuffled the market again and slashed the odds on a Conte return to 2.75, down from 12.00 just 24 hours ago. The former Napoli and Juventus manager is now back in pole position for the national-team job, level with Andrea Pirlo.





Also still in the running is Pep Guardiola at 3.50, an enticing option but one clouded by financial doubts. Last night, meanwhile, Roberto Mancini said there had been no contact with the new FIGC leadership. That has seen the coach who led Italy to the Euro 2021 title drift from one of the leading names to 7.50 with the bookmakers. The situation remains fluid, and the picture could yet change again as early as this evening, when a post-Assembly press briefing is expected.