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Ups and downs: from the 3-1 against France to the 4-1 in Belgium, Roberto Mancini’s new-look Italy are sending mixed signals.

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On both occasions, the national-team head coach fielded the central defensive partnership of Giorgo Scalvini and Alessandro Bastoni. They impressed at San Siro but disappointed at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

There, in fairness, the midfield gave them too little protection. Mancini initially tried to bolster midfield with Fagioli and Pisilli, but substituted both at the end of the first half.

After the break, Italy's head coach decided to risk everything. With the score at 3-1, Italy needed at least a draw to secure qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals.

So Mancini switched Italy to a more attacking 3-4-3, bringing on Federico Dimarco, Marco Palestra and Alphadjo Cisse. The change failed.

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It exposed the Azzurri to Belgium's lightning-fast counter-attacks. Even before AC Milan player Diego Moreira scored Belgium's fourth with his first senior international goal, the back three of Kayode, Bastoni and Calafori had been left to fend for themselves, with no midfield cover.

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One move showed why: goalkeeper Lammens bypassed central midfielders Barella and Doumbia with a simple long ball while both pressed high on the edge of the opposition penalty area.

Daniele Ghilardi was on the bench for his first senior Italy call-up. His Roma team-mate Gianluca Mancini, meanwhile, was absent through injury.

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Looking ahead, Roberto Mancini is waiting and hoping for Giovanni Leoni's return.

Born in 2006 and due to turn 20 on 21 December, Leoni can see light at the end of the tunnel after a serious knee injury (a torn cruciate ligament) he suffered in September 2025.

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The injury came a month after his move from Parma to Liverpool for €30 million plus a possible €4 million in bonuses and 10% of any future resale.

He suffered it during what remains his only appearance for the Reds, on 23 September 2025, in a 2-1 home win over Southampton in the English League Cup.

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Leoni is expected to return to action in January, in time for Italy to call him up for two friendlies (yet to be arranged) during the next international break, scheduled for late March.