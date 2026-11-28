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Roberto Mancini has a birthday wish after turning 62 yesterday.

The Italy head coach told Corriere dello Sport: "Did I say I'll win the World Cup just as I said we'd win the European Championship? You can't try to achieve something unless you believe in it completely. When we put together that first national team, nobody out there believed in us. We were seventh or eighth in Europe. People said Verratti and Jorginho couldn't play together, and they formed a fantastic midfield. We went four years without losing a match, so we built something, we played well, very well, and now we have to do it again."

Mancini also discussed his departure from the national team in August 2023 to accept a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia: "At the heart of it was a lack of communication between me and president Gravina. For a few months, I'd had the feeling that he intended to replace me at the first sign of difficulty. We'd been talking about the staff for months and I let it go, pretended nothing was wrong. Meanwhile, the weeks passed and the issues remained unresolved. We picked up the conversation after the Nations League in the Netherlands and reached no conclusions. Then there was a month of silence."

"So I started talking to the Saudis, who had approached me much earlier. A friend had called me months before, telling me a few things and presenting that sort of opportunity, and I had considered it. I was wrong not to resign after the Nations League, but honestly I didn't want to go. I would have liked to stay. I had no intention of leaving, but sometimes things happen. I think I made a mistake, particularly in how I assessed certain issues that needed to be addressed. If we'd done that, probably nothing would have happened. I should have got on a plane, flown to Rome and cleared things up with the president."

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"When did I realise I'd made a huge mistake? Straight away, but I couldn't go back. Saudi Arabia turned out to be an extremely complicated experience. If Luca Vialli had been there, we'd have talked and resolved a lot of things."

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"Did I ask Gravina to bring me back after Spalletti left? I didn't like how things had ended. A number of my colleagues didn't like Malagò's choice? That's just envy. These things happen every day at clubs: sackings, resignations, returns. I acknowledged my mistake without looking for mitigating circumstances or excuses. I tried to explain and apologised repeatedly."

"Did I return to the Italy dugout this year because of the Pirlo situation? It was the same the first time: I wasn't the intended head coach, Carlo Ancelotti was. They turned to me when he chose something else. Am I a lucky man? You need a bit of luck now and then."

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"I've had to call up youngsters who hadn't yet played in Serie A, given that Italians make up only 30 per cent. That's an embarrassing percentage. All I can do is look for young players with the potential to develop. And I have to take risks by putting them into important matches. There are youngsters with enormous quality, but they need time and experience to show it. For me, technical ability is what matters. That's what I look at when I choose a player. Only then do I try to work out which position suits him best, but only what happens on the pitch can give me that answer."

"The clubs have no interest in the national team, which has to find solutions on its own. There's no point complaining about a situation that has been developing for at least 20 years. We just have to find players and give them experience, even if it means risking a few defeats. Explain to me why foreign owners would be interested in our national team."

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"The latest defeat in Belgium? We were upset by it. At the start, we'd have taken that run, but when you get that far, you always hope to go further. We deserved to lose to Belgium. I watched the 4-1 again to understand why we lost like that. For 45 minutes, they did no more than we did. Two or three incidents changed the match. We were a bit careless in certain defensive situations. I think the two matches against Belgium will prove more important and more instructive than the two against France."

"Which player hasn't fulfilled his potential, someone I would have backed to succeed but who has disappointed? I don't have to look too far back. I think Zaniolo has significant potential. When I called him up to the national team, in his first training session he looked like a child playing with adults. By the third, he looked like an adult playing with adults. Today, given his physical and technical qualities, he should be a star of Italian football. Do I consider his time with the national team over after the latest incident? No. I call up players who are playing well when it's time to pick the squad, players who can offer the team something. Besides, Nico has always behaved properly with me, regardless of the personal problems he's had. I hope he does everything he can to come back. I like unconventional players because they're the ones who make the difference. We can work on all the principles and tactics we want and know, but matches are ultimately decided by players who know how to play. That's just how it is. You can't expect to dominate every time. You also have to know how to suffer, and if you have a player with something extra, he can decide it with one piece of play."

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"Who will win the Serie A title? I think Roma. Will Lazio fans be happy about that? I think Inter are the best team. I had a lot of faith in Napoli at the start, but they've had too many injuries. As for Lazio, I'll say this: don't bet on them collapsing."