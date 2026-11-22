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Donyell Malen scored four times for AS Roma against Parma (1-5) on Saturday. The Dutchman once again impressed the Italian media.

La Gazzetta dello Sport gives the striker a 9 for his display against Parma. “The whirlwind Malen has struck again and is carrying Roma along with him.” The pink sports newspaper notes that he is averaging more than one goal per game this season.

“In short, when the Dutchman is on the pitch, Roma effectively start with a 1-0 lead.” Malen has scored twelve goals in eleven Serie A matches this season.

“Malen is without doubt the standout asset in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side,” writes Calciomercato, which gives him a 9. “After his goalless match against Sassuolo (3-0), the Dutch whirlwind sweeps past Parma.”

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Corriere dello Sport also gives the former PSV player a 9. “Any comment seems superfluous. The numbers speak for themselves,” writes the paper. “A 9 as a rating, but only because at Roma a 10 is reserved exclusively for Paulo Roberto Falcão.”

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The former Roma footballer, now 73, is regarded as one of the best players in the club's history and is known as the ‘Eighth King of Rome’.

The Netherlands international also gets a 9 from Leggo. “In Giuseppe Verdi’s native region, he takes on the role of conductor. Then he picks up the baton and creates a masterpiece that puts Roma ahead.”

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The Italian daily describes his display against Parma in those terms. “But the beast is far from satisfied and scores another two. What a whirlwind!”

Sky Sport names Malen MVP. “With four goals, he was the undisputed star,” writes the broadcaster, which gives the forward an 8.5.