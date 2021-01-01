‘It will kill the spirit of competition’ – Hapoel Ra’anana CEO slams Super League plans

The Israeli second-tier outfit chief has condemned the newly unveiled plans for a Super League in Europe

Hapoel Ra’anana CEO Gil Cooper has voiced his disapproval of plans for a Super League, stating why it would have a negative effect on football.

On April 18, it was revealed how 12 of Europe's biggest clubs have been involved in a controversial proposal for a new competition.

This has generated heated arguments across all levels of the game as players from the past and present, supporters and sporting organisations across the planet have been quick to condemn the plans.

In a chat with Goal, the top official of the Israeli Liga Leumit side has voiced his view on the development.

“Talking from the Israeli Premier League point of view, I think it will harm all teams and nations that are not part of the Super League,” Cooper told Goal.

“It will kill the spirit of competition. Well, some will argue that this kind of thing exists in the United State of America, but I would say that theirs is unique.

“You need to promote; you need to relegate, and it is always about competing about something – this is what is acceptable in football.

“When you have a closed league or put up a structure where promotion or relegation doesn’t exist, you are killing the beauty and heart of football.

“Even for the teams who would make up this Super League, they would be hurt too if not now but in future in terms of their fan base.

“Now, this is still at the negotiation level, and as you can see, the Super League is putting a lot of pressure on Uefa. Hopefully, I hope this will be resolved.

“If this is not practised in their local leagues, they shouldn’t bring it to Europe.”

Fifa has also spoken out against the Super League project, with president Gianni Infantino adding at the Uefa Congress: "At Fifa, we can only strongly disapprove the creation of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from Uefa, and from Fifa

"There is a lot to throw away for maybe a short-term financial gain of some. People need to think very carefully. They need to reflect and they need to assume responsibility.

"If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choice. They are responsible for their choice. Concretely, this means either you are in or you are out. You cannot be half in or half out."