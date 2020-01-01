‘It will be a special day in Egypt’ – Trezeguet talks up Aston Villa clash against Salah’s Liverpool

The Egyptian stars will face off at Villa Park on Sunday with both teams aiming to stretch their unbeaten start to the Premier League season

winger Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan said Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Mohamed Salah’s will be a special day in .

Dean Smith's men welcome the defending league champions to Villa Park on Sunday as they look to hand the Reds their first defeat of the season.

Trezeguet is anticipating a tough outing against his compatriot Salah on Sunday, and he thinks Aston Villa have improved as a team this season following their activities in this transfer window.

In addition, the former Kasimpasa and star opened up on the relationship between Egyptian stars who ply their trade in the English top-flight.

“It will be a special day in . I have played in the national team with Salah for seven years,” Trezeguet told Daily Mail.

“I play left, he plays right and we reached the final of the African Nations Cup in 2017 and played in the World Cup together the following year.

“It will be a hard game because of what Liverpool have achieved but we are ready. We are ready to do something good for Aston Villa. We have a strong team now, we've learned from last year and this year I believe we can do something important this season.

“Salah and I are good friends. We used to meet in London especially when we have time off; we'll go perhaps for dinner together, along with Mohamed Elneny, Ahmed Hegazi and Ahmed Elmohamady.

“We are all good friends, not just colleagues. We know each other's families, we know everything about each other.

“I'm sure we'll speak before this game but we don't talk about it. We'll just joke, discuss other things. Anything to take the pressure off.

“I speak regularly to Mohamed Aboutrika, who was one of the best players Egypt has ever produced.

"He always calls me before games and tells me that the Egyptian people are looking to Salah and me, and the others based in Europe. He says we have to do something good for them, not just for ourselves.”

Trezeguet has started Aston Villa's first two league matches this season and he is hoping to maintain his fine start with the club placed fifth on the Premier League table.

The 26-year-old revealed how he made the most of the coronavirus lockdown in after he scored six goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

“When we didn't have training or anything to do, I was running in the street every day,” he added. “When I could, I came to the training ground on my own and I worked every day.

“It was a very hard time — three months in my apartment, not being able to go back to Egypt to see my mother, my brother, my sister.

“But I told myself I had a dream and I had to work here, and I told myself: 'My family time will come'. Luckily, my wife and son are here with me.

“It's hard when you have a long time without training but because of this I was successful last year. Even when we didn't know whether the league would restart, I told myself to work every day and that I would have the rewards later.

“I am always training. Even at the end of the season, I took two days off then went back to Egypt and started training again. I would wake up at 8:00, before all my family, to run on the beach and then work in the gym.

“If I don't feel I've trained well, I can't eat or sleep well. Every day I have to work well to be able to tell myself that I deserve to eat and have a good time.”