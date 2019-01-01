'It was silly' - Klopp frustrated but not worried after Robertson earns suspension

The fullback will miss the first leg of the quarter-final round after earning a caution in stoppage time of Liverpool's win over Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp says Andy Robertson's late yellow card that earned him a suspension was "silly", but the boss also insists he isn't too concerned now that a spot in the quarter-finals is locked up.

Liverpool topped 3-1 on Wednesday in , sealing advancement following a 0-0 first leg result at Anfield.

Robertson was the only player in the Reds squad threatened with suspension should he pick up a caution, and the defender did just that in stoppage time for a foul on Leon Goretzka.

The yellow came with the result well in hand, and Klopp was left disappointed that the left back will now miss out on the first leg of the quarter-final round.

"It was silly but he is still a young boy," Klopp told BT Sport following the win.

"We should not worry about things like that though."

As a result, Liverpool could turn to James Milner or Alberto Moreno in that position heading into the next stage.

With Robertson out, Virgil van Dijk, who scored the second of the Reds' three goals, says it will be up to the Liverpool defence to cover him much like the backline did when the Dutchman was suspended for the opening leg against Bayern.

"We need to cover him, but we will prepare and make sure everyone is ready," van Dijk told BT Sport.

Liverpool could have another concern going forward as Jordan Henderson was forced out of the match in the opening moments with an ankle injury.

The midfielder went down just minutes into the match and, after attempting to play on, was replaced by Fabinho.

Klopp stressed the importance of Wednesday's win while also expressing concern over the loss of his captain.

"It is a big one. I am so proud of the boys. Jordan Henderson twisted his ankle. Hopefully it is not too serious. Making early changes is never a good time," Klopp said.

Regardless, Milner said Wednesday's win was a total team effort that saw Liverpool bounce back with a statement victory.

"It says a lot about the squad we have got," Milner told BT Sport.

"To lose the captain that early was difficult but we dealt with it well. Fabinho came on and did well then we scored."

Next up for Liverpool is a visit to on Sunday as the Reds continue their pursuit of atop the Premier League.