'It was easy to settle in at SPAL' - Bryan Dabo

The Burkinabe defensive midfielder is currently on the books of the Biancazzurri, on loan from Fiorentina

Bryan Dabo has claimed "it was easy to settle in" when be joined in January from on loan.

The 28-year old Burkina Faso International failed to make a single appearance for the Viola in the first half of the season before being shipped out during the winter transfer window.

His league debut ended in a 2-1 victory away at high-flying , giving the assist for Mattia Valoti's 60th minute.

More teams

Dabo played the entire game likewise the next one at which ended in a 3-1 defeat.

He suffered thigh and muscle problems which forced him to miss games against Lecce and and was an unused substitute against before lockdown measures halted football activities in March.

"I arrived [at SPAL] in a healthy group, and it was easy to settle in," Dabo said on the SPAL YouTube channel.

"[Mohamed Salim] Fares speaks French and has helped me a lot. I can't wait to start again, we want to save ourselves."

Dabo has spent two years in , moving to Fiorentina from .

With the Viola, he has played 36 competitive games, scoring two goals and providing another two assists.

He sheds light on the difference between both Italian and French football and again stressed it wasn't difficult to adapt to the new environment.

"Italian football has given me a lot from a tactical point of view, in it's all more physical, here you need your head," Dabo continued.

"In training the attitude is different, it wasn't difficult to adapt."

fixtures are set to resume on June 20 with SPAL hosting three days later.

Dabo admits things will be difficult after a long time without action, but stressed on the need not to get slack.

Article continues below

Luigi Di Biagio's men are currently 19th on the table after 26 games, seven points away from safety.

"It will be difficult, since it will be hot. However, we want to do very well immediately, we have no time to lose," Dabo said.

"I am convinced of our strength and our quality and I expect to see a team that is difficult to beat. We must save ourselves at all costs."