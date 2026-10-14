"It's upsetting to watch that": Rooney fires criticism at Cristiano after the "Jesus crisis"

Wayne Rooney has waded into the row between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, with the former Manchester United striker pulling no punches.

Ronaldo, 41, dominated the headlines through the international break after falling out with Jesus, a dispute that ended with the Al Nassr forward walking out of the Portugal camp.

Plenty of former players have had their say from various angles. But Rooney's verdict carries extra weight. He shared a United dressing room with Ronaldo for years.

Speaking on "Stick to United", Rooney said: "The first thing I said to myself was why? Undermining your manager and your team-mates the way he did is very wrong."

He doubled down from there, growing more animated: "You can't dictate to a coach what he should say. This is something I have never seen before."

The sharpest line came last. "Every player reaches a point where he has to retire from international football. That's natural, and unfortunately, he isn't handling it well. It's upsetting to watch."

Ronaldo and Rooney have history. Their relationship turned frosty during their Old Trafford years together and stayed that way long after the England man hung up his boots.