"What is happening to us feels pretty intense right now," said board member for sport Max Eberl after the final whistle. The draw against Borussia Dortmund had been "very costly".

Numerous injuries, concerns about Jamal Musiala (epilepsy) and coach Vincent Kompany (irritation of the meninges), and, most recently, the sudden death of Joshua Kimmich's father have hit Bayern hard. "We have a great deal to process at the moment, and today we conceded just before the end. The team have to be very resilient right now. So far, they have shown that in an incredible way. But we will have to keep doing so in the coming weeks," said Eberl.

Against Borussia Dortmund, Saibari was the first to suffer an injury. He had had the biggest chance of the match up to that point in the 24th minute. Konrad Laimer played a superb through ball that sent the Moroccan clear towards Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but Saibari pushed it a little too far ahead of himself. Kobel came out in time and initially cleared it. In the ensuing challenge for the ball, the Swiss goalkeeper's head collided with Saibari's knee, and he also trapped the attacking player's ankle.

What injuries did Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry sustain against Borussia Dortmund?

While Kobel cleared the danger, Saibari stayed down grimacing in pain and needed treatment. "That looks like something more serious," Sky pundit Lothar Matthäus feared. A little later, the Moroccan's match was over. Nathaniel Brown replaced him.

Saibari left the dressing room on crutches after the match. Vincent Kompany's stand-in, Aaron Danks, said there was a suspicion of a "more serious ankle injury".

Just a few minutes later, Serge Gnabry suddenly felt pain in his left foot. It was not initially clear how he had injured it. After a break for treatment, he had to come off in the 31st minute, with Josip Stanisic replacing him. Sky commentator Wolf Fuß said he had been told it was an "injury to the back of the right thigh".

In the mixed zone after the final whistle, board member for sport Max Eberl said: "Both injuries are fairly serious, though I can’t give an exact diagnosis yet."

Jonas Urbig did not emerge unscathed either. For what appeared to be Borussia Dortmund's opening goal, Carney Chukwuemeka jumped into Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's face with his knee. The 23-year-old needed treatment but, unlike his two team-mates, played on. Scratches on his face were still visible after the match.

After a VAR review, referee Tobias Stieler disallowed Jobe Bellingham's goal because Chukwuemeka was offside. In the second half, Michael Olise also had to leave the pitch injured. The Frenchman began to limp after injuring himself without contact from another player and signalled to the Bayern bench that he needed to come off. Lennart Karl replaced him in the 84th minute. Olise left the dressing room without any aids, walked slowly through the mixed zone and ignored reporters' questions about his condition. Eberl said Bayern do not expect a serious diagnosis for him.

Asked how Bayern intend to tackle the challenges of the coming weeks given their many injured players, Eberl said: "We will not withdraw. We will not pull out of any competition."