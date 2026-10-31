"Right now, what is happening to us feels pretty intense," board member for sport Max Eberl said after the final whistle. He called the draw against Borussia Dortmund "very costly".

Numerous injuries, concerns about Jamal Musiala (epilepsy) and coach Vincent Kompany (meningeal irritation), and, most recently, the sudden death of Joshua Kimmich's father have left Bayern Munich with plenty to contend with. "We have a lot to process right now, including conceding just before the end today. The team have to be very resilient at the moment. So far, they have shown that in an incredible way. But we will have to keep doing so in the coming weeks," said Eberl.

Against Borussia Dortmund, Saibari was the first to go down injured. In the 24th minute, he had the biggest chance of the match so far. After a superb through ball from Konrad Laimer, the Moroccan raced through alone towards Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel but pushed the ball a little too far ahead of himself. Kobel came out in time and initially cleared it. As they challenged for the ball, the Swiss goalkeeper's head collided with Saibari's knee, and he also trapped the attacking player's ankle.

What injuries did Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry suffer against Borussia Dortmund?

Kobel recovered, but Saibari stayed down, grimacing in pain, and needed treatment. "That looks like something more serious," Sky pundit Lothar Matthäus feared. Saibari could not continue. Nathaniel Brown replaced him.

After the match, Saibari left the dressing room on crutches. Vincent Kompany's stand-in Aaron Danks said there was a suspicion of a "more serious ankle injury".

Just a few minutes later, Bayern Munich suffered another setback: Serge Gnabry suddenly felt something in his left foot. It was not immediately clear how the injury had occurred. After treatment, Gnabry went off in the 31st minute and Josip Stanisic replaced him. Sky commentator Wolf Fuß said he had been told it was an "injury to the back of the right thigh".

Board member for sport Max Eberl said in the mixed zone after the final whistle: "Both injuries are fairly significant, though I can't give an exact diagnosis yet."

As Borussia Dortmund appeared to score the opener, Carney Chukwuemeka leapt into Bayern Munich goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's face with his knee. The 23-year-old needed treatment but, unlike his two team-mates, played on. Scratches remained visible on his face after the match.

Jobe Bellingham's goal was disallowed by referee Tobias Stieler after a VAR review because Chukwuemeka was offside. In the second half, Michael Olise also had to leave the pitch injured. The Frenchman began to limp after suffering an injury without contact from another player and signalled to the Bayern Munich bench that he needed to come off. Lennart Karl replaced him in the 84th minute. Olise left the dressing room without any aids, walked slowly through the mixed zone and ignored reporters' questions about his condition. According to Eberl, however, Bayern Munich do not expect a serious diagnosis in his case.

Asked how Bayern Munich intend to tackle the challenges of the coming weeks given their many injured players, Eberl said: "We will not withdraw. We will not pull out of any competition."