Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football's governing body UEFA, launched a scathing attack on Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, at the general assembly of the European Club Association.

Ceferin wants to exploit Infantino's current decline and force the Swiss out of his post. The opening came with the crisis over offering shares of the World Cup's commercial rights for sale, a proposal Infantino abandoned under intense pressure.

"Nearly 200 years ago, Hans Christian Andersen wrote the story of 'The Emperor's New Clothes'," Ceferin said in his speech. "We all know this story. An emperor convinced he is wearing lavish clothes, clothes he was told only fools or the unworthy cannot see. His entourage pretend to believe all of this until a child speaks out loud what everyone can see: the emperor is naked."

As reported by the network "Foot Mercato", he added: "Perhaps the moral of this story is that honeyed words cannot change uncomfortable truths. And the world of football has recently heard some very honeyed words. 'Development', 'democracy', 'consultation', words that are actually used to describe the opposite."

He continued: "Selling part of football's future does not become 'development' simply by calling it 'development'. Imposing a fait accompli on the national federations is not 'democracy', even if it is called that. No matter how large the sum paid. And secrecy does not become 'consultation' simply by calling it that. How many times will this be repeated in your clubs before the world says 'enough'? Well, my friends, I think the time has come to say 'enough'."



