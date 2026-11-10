Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Jobe BellinghamGetty Images
Translated by

“It’s really hard to put into words!” Borussia Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham overwhelmed by his own emotions

Follow GOAL on Google
Advertisement

For Borussia Dortmund player Jobe Bellingham, a first appearance with the England national team could hardly be more extraordinary.

"Being called up for England is a dream in itself. Having the chance to play for England alongside my brother is something I really can hardly put into words," the 21-year-old said on Tuesday.

Playing for the Three Lions alongside his older brother Jude Bellingham in future would be "very special" for the family. "It is such a huge bonus on top of something that is already so special and so wonderful," Jobe said. "I think it can only be described with emotions."

How did Jobe Bellingham find out about his call-up?

Last week, Bellingham learned of his call-up by national team coach Thomas Tuchel unexpectedly. After Borussia Dortmund training, a message suddenly appeared on his phone: "Hello, Jobe, this is Thomas Tuchel." When the call followed, he was beside himself with joy and "totally excited". "It was just pretty surreal," Bellingham said. "I couldn't stop smiling."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The brothers could play together in either of the two remaining Nations League group matches, against Croatia on Thursday or in Spain on Sunday. "I'm really, really proud. Hopefully you'll see a lot of emotion from people – and certainly from my family," Bellingham said.