It's not Salah! Liverpool captain Henderson names player he'd pick to take a penalty to save his life

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been asked who he would have on a life-saving penalty, with Mohamed Salah and James Milner in the mix.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds skipper has played alongside some reliable spot-kick takers at club level, while Harry Kane – England’s all-time leading goalscorer from 12 yards – is an international colleague. He had plenty of options to consider when quizzed on who he would be happy to leave his fate in the hands of, with a team-mate at Anfield getting the nod.

WHAT THEY SAID: Henderson, who was speaking to BT Sport, had no hesitation in stating that “Millie” would be his go-to man if his life depended on a penalty being successfully converted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milner has taken 35 penalties down the years (not including shootouts), with 30 of those beating the goalkeeper. His last spot-kick came against Leicester on Boxing Day in 2019, while his most recent miss saw him fluff his lines in a Champions League clash with Maribor in November 2017.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Salah has been Liverpool’s preferred choice on penalty duty in more recent times, with 28 of his 33 efforts for the Reds successfully converted, while Henderson has only taken one at club level – which he scored against Arsenal in April 2015 – while missing two for England.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are yet to be awarded a penalty in competitive fixtures during the 2022-23 campaign, with their last spot-kick coming in a 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City that saw Salah hit the net.