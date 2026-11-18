Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen are pursuing midfielder Wael Mohya of Bundesliga rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach, according to Sport Bild.

The publication says Leverkusen are "getting serious" about the 17-year-old prodigy and have already registered their interest with Thies Bliemeister, an agent at Mohya's agency CAA Stellar. Bayer have a good relationship with Bliemeister. They plan to meet next, with talks expected to become "concrete". Leverkusen then intend to contact Mohya's family and representatives of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The attacker is under contract with Leverkusen's Rhineland neighbours until 2028. Gladbach want to extend their prized youngster's deal, but their uncertain sporting position and the threat of relegation to the 2. Bundesliga make that look unlikely. A transfer a year before his contract expires is therefore a realistic prospect.

Mohya's potential fee is estimated at €20 million, although Borussia are trying to "get more". Interest from other prominent clubs could help. Representatives of RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have already "enquired" about him. In Bayern Munich's case, sporting director Max Eberl (53) said shortly before the international break : "Bayern Munich have every young German talent on their radar. We’re taking a closer look at the lad. But we haven’t spoken a word to him, his agency or Gladbach."

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Sport Bild, interest from Munich is not "off-putting" to Mohya, even though the fierce competition might deter many other players. Bayern are looking for a deputy for Luis Diaz (29), and Mohya is at home in Diaz's position on the left wing.

Related Topics

Leverkusen, meanwhile, believe they have a good chance of signing the teenager. The 2023/24 double winners are prepared to pay the high fee for Mohya. Bayer have also brought top talents to Leverkusen in recent years despite interest from other major clubs. Ibrahim Maza (20) and Kennet Eichhorn (17), for example, both arrived from Berlin at a young age.

Florian Wirtz provides a Bayer blueprint for Wael Mohya

Mohya could also stay close to his familiar surroundings, given the short distance between Gladbach and Leverkusen. Bayer have shown, through current Premier League stars Florian Wirtz (23, Liverpool FC) and Kai Havertz (27, Arsenal FC) among others, that they can provide a springboard to an elite club.

Advertisement

Leverkusen's attacking options could change in the medium term. While Maza is reportedly close to extending his contract , Jonas Hofmann (34) may leave when his deal expires. Bayer could also sell former marquee signing Malik Tillman (24, under contract until 2030) as early as the winter if a suitable offer arrives. The futures of Martin Terrier (29, under contract until 2029) and Eliesse Ben Seghir (21, under contract until 2030) remain unclear.

Getty Images

Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder recently suggested on Sport1's Doppelpass that the club might discuss a suitable offer for Mohya. "One thing is also clear: he won’t play for Borussia Mönchengladbach his whole life. You can’t prevent the need to generate transfer surpluses," Schröder said of the attacking talent's future.

Advertisement

Mohya has been one of the few bright spots in a Gladbach side whose season has been extremely disappointing and blighted by injuries. The 17-year-old has two goals and one assist in nine league appearances for the Bundesliga's bottom club. He particularly shone in the 3-2 win against VfB Stuttgart.

Jürgen Klopp praises Wael Mohya

The youth international was recently included in the senior national squad under Jürgen Klopp . As agreed, Mohya did not play in the internationals against Serien (3-1) and the Netherlands (5-0), but he still made a strong impression on Klopp.

Advertisement

After the victory over Oranje, the national coach told ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek of his squad: "I’ve now used everyone here during the camp — and they deserved it. Except Wael." Klopp smiled and then said: "That will be exciting too!" When Sedleczek asked how it would be "exciting", Klopp explained: "Because he’s a great footballer. He’s better than I thought he would be."