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Bayern Munich’s treatment of Jamal Musiala has drawn sharp criticism from former Bundesliga player Maik Franz. Stefan Effenberg agrees, while Rio Ferdinand has also questioned the club’s approach.

Franz, a former Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC defender, called the Musiala debate stirred up by Bayern’s bosses “shabby” on the Sport1 programme ‘Doppelpass’. He said the way they had handled it was “almost bullying”.

The debate began with comments by Bayern figurehead Uli Hoeneß on BR’s ‘Sonntags-Stammtisch’ . Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen then weighed in through the Abendzeitung, before board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge went further on Sky on Friday evening after the 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln . “If he doesn’t become the old Jamal again, then we have to talk – to the family, to the player and, above all, to the agency, because then, with all due respect, those sums are no longer justifiable,” he said. On Saturday, even the players’ union FIFPRO condemned the attack in stark terms in a public letter.

Musiala extended his contract in February 2025 until 2030, becoming one of Munich’s top earners. The international reportedly earns €25 million a year. Shortly afterwards, he suffered a horrific injury at the Club World Cup that sidelined him for months. He then collapsed in two friendlies during preparations for the current season. He subsequently announced that doctors had diagnosed him with a neurological disorder involving absence seizures, a form of epileptic seizure .

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On Saturday, president Herbert Hainer firmly rejected the suggestion that Musiala’s camp might have known about the condition before the contract extension . The Süddeutsche Zeitung , however, claims to have learned that Musiala’s advisers and the club reached a verbal agreement in the summer to adjust his contract if he could not return to his previous level of performance .

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“Mia san Money”: Maik Franz draws striking Deisler comparison

For Franz, discussing a pay cut after Musiala’s recent setbacks is unacceptable. “Then we’re no longer talking about Mia san Mia, but Mia san Money,” he said, adding later: “We’re still talking about a human being. These are three of the most powerful people in German football, and they’re dragging him into the public eye and putting him under the microscope. (...) Twenty years ago, we had the Sebastian Deisler case.”

Deisler was once regarded as a once-in-a-century talent in Germany. He ended his career in January 2007, aged 27, because of depression resulting from serious knee injuries and the immense pressure of professional football.

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Former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg, also a guest on ‘Doppelpass’, agreed with Franz: “As a general rule, when a player is injured, you have to support him and protect him in public. Those comments from Bayern were catastrophic. You call so much into question. We all sincerely hope he gets back to 100 per cent. So why publicly put him on notice now? Close the door and talk to the player and his adviser. But not in public.” Publicly putting a player on notice helps “no one”, he said. “Doing it this way is unbelievably bad.”

Effenberg was particularly puzzled that Hoeneß had not stood up for the player. “That makes it all the more puzzling to me,” said the former Munich midfielder. “In the past, Bayern extended the contracts of seriously injured players to send a message. That is the exact opposite of what Bayern are doing with Musiala.”

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Could the treatment of Musiala also have a negative impact on the future?

Effenberg said Bayern’s approach could have wider repercussions. “Really, they should say: Harry Kane is injured ( syndesmosis ligament tear, out for months ; editor’s note), we’ve just extended his contract, on a lucrative deal, by the way. If he doesn’t get back to 100 per cent, we’ll have to talk about his salary. That’s what they should do, really.”

Franz also predicted problems in future contract negotiations . “In Michael Olise, you may have the next world footballer of the year in your ranks. He’s also supposed to extend his contract and earn a big salary. But in the back of your mind you’re thinking: ‘If I get ill or injured and don’t perform, I’ll be thrown to the wolves in public,’” he said, stressing: “Wow, I don’t think they’ve done themselves any favours with this.”

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Effenberg even called for a public apology “from the top”. At Saturday’s annual general meeting, Hainer and Dreesen, with Rummenigge and Hoeneß absent, instead tried to take the heat out of the issue.

“We are all always concerned about the player. And Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen have expressed that too,” Hainer explained. It was never about “putting Jamal under pressure”, Dreesen stressed: “We all want Jamal to become the old Jamal again. He needs time to come back. He must be given that time.”

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Treatment of Musiala also stirs strong feelings outside Germany

The criticism has reached beyond Germany. English football legend Rio Ferdinand wrote on X: “Bayern Munich should be better than this... If they want to negotiate more sensible terms for the future of the club because of Jamal’s health problems, they should talk to him and his team rather than the media.”

The long-serving Manchester United defender and 81-cap international said he no longer recognised Bayern. “This situation must be hard enough for Jamal to deal with without the media and club representatives discussing it publicly. Bayern Munich are one of the clubs that, viewed from afar, have always shown a class and standard admired by most. Unfortunately, this situation does not feel like Bayern Munich at all.”

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Musiala, meanwhile, has the full support of the club’s sporting leadership. “We firmly believe he has the ability to reach his previous level of performance again. We on the sporting side have a different conviction,” sporting director Max Eberl said after the Köln match when asked about Rummenigge’s harsh words. Coach Vincent Kompany stressed that Musiala was a “special player” and that he believed in him. The Belgian said he did not want to “get drawn into this discussion; I haven’t done that for two and a half years. It’s absolutely fine that we have a lot of people who have done a lot for the club and have their opinions.”

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