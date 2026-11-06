Raphinha's call-up to represent Brazil during the November 2026 international break sparked a wave of anger at Barcelona. The Brazilian national team had decided to play two friendlies in Singapore, and the criticism landed on the player, the Brazilian federation and even FIFA.

On the programme "Tu Dirás" on Catalan radio station "RAC1", presented by Àlex Barisé, journalist Joan Poquí tore into the decision to call Raphinha up. He objected strongly to the player travelling to Singapore for the two friendlies, especially given the injury he had picked up during previous breaks.

Poquí said, as highlighted by the newspaper "Marca": "There is no sense in going to Singapore to play friendly matches with Brazil. It makes no sense because Raphinha has been injured in the last three international breaks, and now he is repeating it. There is no sense in saying it doesn't matter and that Ancelotti knows how to handle him... Nothing is logical in everything related to this man."

His criticism didn't stop at the call-up. Poquí demanded Raphinha be stripped of the Barcelona captaincy, warning that his involvement with Brazil could trigger a fresh crisis for the Catalan club.

He said: "Personally, I would strip Raphinha of the captaincy right now. And when he returns injured and cannot play... it looks as though Barcelona keeps its players just so they can play for their national teams."

His tone turned furious as he added: "It's a scandal! It's a robbery! This is unbearable! There is no sense in this break, nor in the previous one, nor in this man going with Brazil now. And there is no sense in him playing the Nations League... This is madness! For God's sake."

The outburst reflects just how delicate Raphinha's position has become at Barcelona. Having suffered injuries during previous international breaks, his decision to travel with Brazil to Singapore has divided media voices close to the club.

Raphinha himself had addressed the matter on Thursday, on the sidelines of renewing his contract with Barcelona: "Ancelotti, as a coach, is aware of the need to manage playing time and injury, especially with the Brazil national team. We have talked, and I am recovering from an injury. My condition is very good, but I am not at full fitness, and there is no need for Barcelona's fans to worry, as I always do my utmost to be in good physical condition."