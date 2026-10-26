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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
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It keeps happening: Hakimi features and Vinicius in a surprise position: the ranking of the Ballon d'Or 2026 candidates revealed

K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
H. Kane
L. Messi
J. Bellingham
P. Cubarsi
B. Fernandes
M. Cucurella
A. Hakimi
D. Rice
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia
N. Mendes
M. Olise
S. Mane
Vinicius Junior
Vitinha
F. Torres
F. Ruiz
Rodri
W. Saliba
L. Martinez
E. Haaland
L. Diaz
France
Spain
England
Argentina
Portugal
Morocco
Georgia
Senegal
Brazil
Norway
Colombia

Find out the ranking of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or award

London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the award. The thirty nominees are revealed one after another in descending order until the main event kicks off at nine o'clock in the evening Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all sit among the frontrunners to claim the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, the season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, capturing the campaign's biggest competitions and events.

France Football magazine, which runs the Ballon d'Or, has revealed the rankings from thirtieth down to eleventh place.

Ten players remain in the fight for the top spots, their names to be announced at the ceremony: Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees


Ranking

Player

Club

National team

29

Sadio Mané

Al-Nassr

Senegal

29

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

28

Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

27

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

26

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

25

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

24

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

23

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

22

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

21

Gabriel

Arsenal

Brazil

20

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Ecuador

19

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

18

Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

Spain

17

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Brazil

16

Ferran Torres

Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

15

Declan Rice

Arsenal

England

14

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

13

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Morocco

12

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

11

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

England

10




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