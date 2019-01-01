'It is time' – France line up Algeria friendly

The reigning World Cup champions want to rekindle their rivalry with the present Afcon winners in 2020

Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said they are working to set-up an international friendly match against in 2020.

The two countries have not played each other since their last outing at Stade de France in 2001, which was abandoned in the closing 10 minutes due to fans encroachment.

Aside from their football rivalry, France and Algeria share political ties after the North African country gained their independence from the European powerhouse in 1962.

Both countries have enjoyed success in recent times, with Desert Foxes winning the 2019 in while France conquered the rest of the world to win the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

While confirming the FFF’s desire to have the game next year, Graet disclosed that the federation will need an agreement from the French and Algerian government.

“Since I am in charge, I want to go to Algeria because it is the only country we do not meet,” Graet told France Info.

"It is time, 60 years later, we can still play football.

"I'm going to move as quickly as possible to see the conditions under which we can organize this match, for the friendly, we make the decisions alone, but it's such an important match that the political agreement is necessary."

Match France-Algérie en 2020 ? "Depuis que je suis en place, je veux aller en Algérie parce que c’est le seul pays qu’on ne rencontre pas", affirme le président de la FFF. "Il est quand même temps, 60 ans après, qu'on puisse jouer au football." #8h30Politique pic.twitter.com/XDp8ddLsUu — franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 10, 2019

On Monday, Algeria defeated Benin 1-0 in their first match since their triumphant campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in July, with Islam Slimani scoring the only goal from the spot in the 72nd minute.