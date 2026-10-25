'It is one to learn for the future' - Xabi Alonso confirms crunch talks with Cole Palmer after Chelsea star’s red card against Tottenham

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Disciplinary meltdown at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s afternoon went from bad to worse on Saturday as they not only lost to rivals Tottenham but also saw Palmer sent for an early bath. The former Manchester City man picked up two yellow cards in a frantic ten-minute spell, first for an altercation with Mateus Fernandes and then for a challenge on Conor Gallagher. His departure left the Blues shorthanded at a time when they were already struggling following a Mike Penders own goal and a solo strike from Mathys Tel.

Alonso, who has generally enjoyed a disciplined start to his tenure, expressed his frustration at seeing his side reduced to ten men during such a pivotal stage of the match. "Absolutely. I've not seen it but I've been told it's right," Alonso said when asked if the referee was correct to dismiss Palmer. "We think [up until] now we haven't received any red cards (this season) and we need to continue that way because we need to have this maturity to deal with difficult moments. When you have conceded 1-0, still probably there was 15-20 minutes to go, so we have to be on the way. I need to check the action to talk with Cole but it is one to learn for the future for sure.”

Alonso demands greater squad maturity

The Chelsea boss was adamant that his players must show better emotional control if they are to compete for major honours. He noted that the squad had been warned about the dangers of picking up early bookings, especially in high-intensity matches where tensions run high. Alonso believes this incident serves as a significant learning curve for both the individual player and the collective group as they navigate a challenging Premier League schedule.

"We need to work and we need to improve on that. I think we spoke (on Friday) about those things, and to know that in those situations that one first yellow card can be decisive. As we have seen, it is a process of the maturity of the team and of the individual players as well," he added.

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Controversy surrounding Rogers and Palmer

Palmer was not the only Chelsea player under the spotlight for his conduct. Rival manager Roberto De Zerbi suggested that Palmer’s initial challenge on Fernandes could have warranted a straight red card, while pundit Gary Neville argued that Morgan Rogers was fortunate to stay on the pitch. Rogers has been under scrutiny recently, having avoided a second booking in a previous fixture against Everton, adding to the growing narrative regarding Chelsea's lack of discipline on the field.

These incidents have sparked a wider debate about whether Chelsea are becoming too aggressive in their attempts to impose themselves on games. While fans appreciate the passion, the loss of key personnel through suspension is a luxury the club cannot afford.

Selection headaches for upcoming fixtures

The immediate fallout for Chelsea is the loss of their talisman for the upcoming Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Liverpool at Anfield. Because domestic suspensions apply across all competitions, Palmer will serve a one-match ban on Wednesday night. This leaves Alonso without one of his most creative outlets for a crucial cup clash against his former club, though the player will be available to return for the Premier League game against Manchester United.