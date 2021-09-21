'It is okay even if the goal is from Osimhen' - Insigne okay with 'stolen' goal

The Italian forward was assured of getting a goal until the Super Eagle made contact before it crossed the goal line

Napoli skipper Lorenzo Insigne has suggested he is not furious with Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen who latched onto the former's goal-bound effort and had a touch to claim a goal against Udinese.

In the match against the hosts at Dacia Arena in Udine, the Naples-based charges claimed a 4-0 win thanks to goals from Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Rui.

But it was the Osimhen goal that raised eyebrows.

Having not scored a Serie A goal this season, the West African 'stole' his teammate's goal.

The Italian had lobbed the Udinese custodian and the ball was destined for the back of the net, but the Nigeria striker had a touch before it crossed the line and ensured the goal was behind his name.

When asked his feeling over the incident, the skipper insisted the important thing was that the team won and went top of the table with maximum points from four matches played.

"Good game, good performance, good victory, but that's enough, now the first place doesn't count for anything," Insigne told DAZN as quoted by IlNapoliOnline.

"We are working well, the coach is trying to bring out the best from each of us. It doesn't matter who scores, my goal will come, it's okay even if the goal is from Osimhen!

Article continues below

"It is not easy to come to Udine and score four goals, we just have to keep doing what we are doing. Yes, the numbers resemble the numbers of [Maurizio] Sarri's Napoli, but if we look at the numbers we end up relaxing.

"We have to follow the coach, he's really giving us a lot."

Napoli have so far scored 10 goals and conceded two, and have 12 points from their four matches. Inter Milan are second on the table with 10 points, the same as rivals AC Milan who are third owing to their inferior goal difference.