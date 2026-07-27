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It is about Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich: Galatasaray address the public

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
Galatasaray
J. Musiala

Galatasaray Istanbul have denied persistent transfer rumours surrounding Jamal Musiala in a statement.

"The report that our club has reached an agreement with Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich is not true. This is for the information of the public," Galatasaray said via several Turkish media outlets on Sunday evening.

About a week ago, leading newspaper Hürriyet reported that the 23-year-old attacker had been offered to Galatasaray on loan. Other Turkish media outlets and transfer experts then picked up the rumours. There was talk of talks progressing between the parties and, at times, even of an agreement already being in place.

That sort of development is usually nothing unusual during the transfer window. Galatasaray are currently being linked with dozens of other players too. Which makes the club's statement all the more curious.

Jamal Musiala faces tough competition at Bayern Munich

Musiala is still under contract at Bayern Munich until 2030 and, despite his undeniably complicated situation, is not planning to leave. He missed months with a broken fibula last summer and only returned at the start of the year. Since then, he has shown only occasional flashes of his quality, and he disappointed at the World Cup like the rest of the Germany team.

After that, he had a metal plate removed in an operation that had long been planned. "The procedure will allow the attacking player to complete pre-season according to a clearly structured plan, so that Bayern Munich's start to their competitive fixtures is ensured," the Munich club announced in a statement. Reports say Musiala is due to return to team training after the Asia trip (1 to 8 August) and be involved in the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on 22 August.

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Galatasaray
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Venezia
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FC Rottach-Egern crest
FC Rottach-Egern
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Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Added competition awaits him next season in his preferred position after the signing of Ismael Saibari and Michael Olise's desire to play centrally. Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl are also options in that role. 

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