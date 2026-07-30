It is about Catalonia and Cristiano Ronaldo: Karim Adeyemi makes pointed remarks after his move to Barcelona

A week after completing his €22 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, Karim Adeyemi has given his first detailed interview and made clear from the start just how important coach Hansi Flick was in the transfer.

"He simply called me and asked whether I wanted to come. I told him that of course I would, because it is the biggest club in the world and opportunities like that only come once in a lifetime," Adeyemi told Mundo Deportivo. "He did not have to convince me. I have trusted him for a long time and have great respect for him."

The 24-year-old is set to battle superstar Lamine Yamal for minutes on the right wing, but he has no concerns: "I am not afraid of any player. I know that I will get a chance to play if I give my best." After missing the World Cup, Adeyemi also wants to push for a return to the Germany squad under new head coach Jürgen Klopp: "Only I can decide whether I return to the national team or not. I am convinced that I will be involved if I play well."

Karim Adeyemi on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

When he was asked about the best team-mates of his career so far, Adeyemi named Marco Reus and Thomas Müller. On his toughest opponent, he made a choice that may not go down too well in Barcelona: "He was not at his best in that game, but I have played against Cristiano before and he is one of the best." Adeyemi then added that Ronaldo's long-time rival, Barca icon Lionel Messi, is the best of all, even though he has never faced him.

For now, Adeyemi seems not to have spent much time thinking about his new surroundings. Asked whether he knew anything about Catalonia, he gave a blunt reply: "No, I have never been there." Barca are currently preparing for the new season in England.

On the Barca match that still stands out most in his memory, he picked the legendary clash with Paris Saint-Germain. In 2017, the Catalans wiped out a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League with a 6-1 win in the return. "I think it was one of the craziest games ever," said Adeyemi.