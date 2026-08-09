Barcelona star Lamine Yamal lives in a luxurious mansion valued at more than 10 million euros, featuring an outdoor swimming pool with a waterfall, a private football pitch, a cinema room and numerous other luxury amenities.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Lamine Yamal, who recently turned 19, has become one of the youngest players ever crowned World Cup champions. He now commands significant media attention too.

His meteoric rise in European football has stirred growing curiosity about his private life, particularly where the Barcelona forward now calls home.

Lamine grew up in the Rocafonda neighbourhood of Mataró before making a remarkable breakthrough with Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Aged just 15, Yamal made his first appearance for Barcelona's senior side in 2023. A few months later he debuted for Spain, becoming the youngest player to score in the national shirt.

Three league titles, the European Championship and the World Cup have followed since. He is now a key figure for both club and country.

A luxurious mansion

The young forward currently resides in a luxurious mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat, within the exclusive Ciudad Diagonal residential complex.

Valued at more than 10 million euros, the property was previously owned by both Shakira and Gerard Piqué, making it one of the most iconic locations in the world of Barcelona.

Architect Mireia Admetller designed the house in 2012. It spans more than 3,800 square metres across three floors and two underground levels.

Inside, you'll find large windows, an outdoor swimming pool with a waterfall, an indoor swimming pool, a private gym, a paddle court, a cinema room, a wine cellar, a recording studio and a private football pitch.

Yamal has preserved the modern, bright character that defined Shakira's décor, but he has added his own personal touch by displaying the trophies, awards and memorabilia collected during his short and successful career. He also renewed the furniture to keep the open, comfortable feel of his previous home.

The complex comprises four independent houses. One belongs to Piqué's parents, the second to Shakira's parents, and the third, the main house, now belongs to the young Barcelona player. The fourth still awaits renovation work. Its elevated location gives the mansion distinctive views of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea.

Lengthy negotiations

Negotiations to buy the house lasted three months, with lawyers carrying out the procedures and the former owners absent.

The property once staged numerous family and media moments involving Shakira and Piqué. Now it has become the new refuge of a footballer beginning a fresh phase built on success and stability.

Yamal was only 18 when he began the purchase. Today he resides in one of the most famous houses in Barcelona.