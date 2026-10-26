London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony this Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the award. The 30 nominees are revealed one by one in descending order, building towards the main event at nine in the evening Makkah time.

Some of the biggest names in the game are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all sit among the frontrunners for the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, a football season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Judges count achievements from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, capturing every major competition and event across the campaign.

"France Football", the magazine behind the award, will count down the candidates from 30th place through to first.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or candidates





Ranking Player Club National team 29 Sadio Mané Al-Nassr Senegal 29 William Saliba Arsenal France 28 Julián Quiñones Al-Qadsiah Mexico 27 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 26 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France 25 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 24 Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Colombia 23 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 22 Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina 21 Gabriel Arsenal Brazil 20 Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Ecuador 19 João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 18 Marc Cucurella Real Madrid Spain 17 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Brazil 16 Ferran Torres Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain Spain 15 Declan Rice Arsenal England 14 Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 13 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco 12 Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain 11





10





9





8





7





6





5





4





3





2





1













