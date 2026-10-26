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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
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It happens constantly: Hakimi appears and Vinicius in a surprise position: the ranking of candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or is announced

K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
H. Kane
L. Messi
J. Bellingham
P. Cubarsi
B. Fernandes
M. Cucurella
A. Hakimi
D. Rice
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia
N. Mendes
M. Olise
S. Mane
Vinicius Junior
Vitinha
F. Torres
F. Ruiz
Rodri
W. Saliba
L. Martinez
E. Haaland
L. Diaz
France
Spain
England
Argentina
Portugal
Morocco
Georgia
Senegal
Brazil
Norway
Colombia

Find out the ranking of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or

London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony this Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the award. The 30 nominees are revealed one by one in descending order, building towards the main event at nine in the evening Makkah time.

Some of the biggest names in the game are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all sit among the frontrunners for the prize.

For the fifth time in the award's history, a football season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. Judges count achievements from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, capturing every major competition and event across the campaign.

"France Football", the magazine behind the award, will count down the candidates from 30th place through to first.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or candidates


Ranking

Player

Club

National team

29

Sadio Mané

Al-Nassr

Senegal

29

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

28

Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

27

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

26

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

25

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

24

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

23

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

22

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

Argentina

21

Gabriel

Arsenal

Brazil

20

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

Ecuador

19

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

18

Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

Spain

17

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

Brazil

16

Ferran Torres

Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain

Spain

15

Declan Rice

Arsenal

England

14

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

13

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

Morocco

12

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

Spain

11




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