Issah Abass: FC Twente loan Ghanaian attacker from Mainz 05

The 22-year-old has been loaned out to the Dutch side for the remainder of the 2020-21 season

Ghanaian winger Issah Abass has left side 05 for Eredivisie outfit FC Twente on loan.

The 22-year-old joins the Tukkers in a deal which expires at the end of the season.

He moved in search of more playing time, having so far made only two appearances - both as a substitute - for the German fold this term.

"FSV Mainz 05 will loan Abass Issah to FC Twente Enschede until the end of the current season," Mainz announced on their official website on Monday.

"The Ghanaian offensive player should get more match practice at the club of the Dutch Eredivisie.

"Issah has made three competitive appearances at Mainz this season."

Abass joined Mainz from Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana in 2018.

Last season, he was sent out on loan to Dutch outfit Utrecht, where he made 15 league appearances, starting 10 of the matches and twice putting his name on the score sheet.

"Abass is a young and ambitious player, so he asked to be given the chance to play more minutes," Mainz sports director Martin Schmidt explained the winger's departure.

"His previous loan to FC Utrecht had a good experience in the Eredivisie, so we granted his request."

Abass left Ghanaian side Asokwa Deportivo for Olimpija in 2017, where he netted seven times in 34 league outings over three seasons.

"It's great that we have Issah Abass in the selection. Abass is a strong and fast striker who can also play on the sides. He is an energetic boy with a very good drive. As soon as the work permit is in place, he can join the group," FC Twente director Jan Streuer told his club's official website on their signing of the Ghanaian attacker.

Abass will be hoping to impress in the to convince Mainz to give him more playing time next season.

The forward will also have an eye on the national team, his club predicament having so far worked against his favour in his chase for a first senior call-up.

A former Ghana U17 star, the winger has also represented Ghana at U23 level, featuring at the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in .