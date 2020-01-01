Ismael Bennacer ‘happy’ to score first-ever AC Milan goal

The Algerian midfielder bagged his maiden goal in what was an emphatic win for the Rossoneri

Ismael Bennacer is “happy” to have notched a goal in colours for the first time ever after the Rossoneri saw off 5-1 at the San Siro in Saturday's action.

Alexis Saelemaekers gave them the lead after just 10 minutes before Hakan Calhanoglu made it 2-0.

Takehiro Tomiyasu pulled one back for the visitors approaching half-time, but Bennacer extended Milan’s lead shortly after the restart, finding enough space to run into the box from almost 25 yards before firing the ball past Bologna goalie Lukasz Skorupski.

Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria added the fourth and fifth goals to ensure Milan have remained unbeaten since the resumption of Serie A last month.

“I’m happy because I helped the team. Scoring is always nice from a personal point of view,” Bennacer told Milan TV as reported by Sempremilan.

“We must always look forward because in three days, we have another game. There are still four games left, we haven’t done anything yet.”

Bennacer who joined the Rossoneri last summer from , also dedicated his goal to his wife and younger brother. He also indicated he will be framing the jersey he scored his first Milan goal with.

“We won and we are happy. I dedicate the goal to my wife and younger brother,” the 22-year old Algerian said.

“This one [Milan jersey] will be at home too, close to that of my debut.”

Speaking to DAZN after the match, the Milan coach stated his team need to keep the momentum going in their remaining four matches as they hunt for a berth in the next season.

“The team is having fun, it is what shines through from training and from all the moments in which we are together,” he said.

“We played an excellent game, Bologna are a difficult opponent. We are fine and we have confidence, we must bring these characteristics until the end, four games are missing and we have not yet reached our goal.”

Pioli was also pleased with midfielder Franck Kessie who has formed a solid partnership with Bennacer and scored in each of Milan’s last three matches.

“In my opinion, Franck is a modern midfielder who does both phases well, his psychophysical moment is excellent,” Pioli continued

“I see great mental presence in him, he is becoming a reference point for his teammates, he is always in the game, he is selfless is doing important technical performances. It must continue like this.”

Milan conclude their season with tricky games against free-scoring sides (away) and (home) before facing at the Luigis Ferrari and finally at the San Siro on August 2.