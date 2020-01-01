'Marcelinho didn't give us anything' - Odisha boss Stuart Baxter acknowledges difficult challenge after loss to Bengaluru

The Odisha manager is tired of the inconsistent refereeing in the ISL...

Odisha remain winless after six matches in the ongoing (ISL) season after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat against Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Juggernauts have one of the youngest squads in the league and their coach Stuart Baxter feels it is his duty to motivate the players at such a difficult juncture in the season.

"Inexperience in itself is not costing us. What happens is that when you have got young players and the young players are being led by other young players, the foreigners are basically the experienced ones. So it doesn't cost you until you feel anxious and uncertain. It is my job to make sure they aren't too low. The period where we are losing concentration, is that inexperience? Maybe. But I've got to believe we can put that one right."



The Odisha boss further stated that his team has run out of luck in some matches and he has a difficult job at hand to make his players turn things around.

"You have got a young group who are almost playing very well but luck is not on their side and they are losing confidence and concentration every game. To keep them believing in what they are doing is very difficult. To give them the tactical edge they need to turn these sob stories into happy stories, you don't have a lot of time because of the situation we are in. So it is difficult and that is a job we have in front of us," said the British manager.

Brazilian attacker Marcelinho once again did not get to start the game and Baxter suggested that he did not get what he expected from the experienced footballer.

"They (Bengaluru) are the biggest team in the league. To get Marcelinho on to the field it meant taking out one of our main players. That is why I didn't want to put him on because I was putting Nandha (Sekar) on as Manuel Onwu was injured and then to take Diego Mauricio off as well would have meant we would have been very short on what is their strong suit and that is set-plays. So Marcelinho going on, he was there to show burst, he can give us something, unfortunately, he didn't give us anything," rued Baxter.

The former national team coach was exasperated while speaking about refereeing calls and felt that it was unfair to book Gaurav Bora for pulling shirts when players from the opposition got away with bigger offences.

"He (Gaurav Bora) is being very competitive and he should make decisions when to stand up and when to go to ground. I've given up on trying to read what the referees deem a yellow card. I see some of their experienced internationals doing a multitude of sins and not getting a yellow card and then I see (Bora) pull a shirt and get a yellow card. So I've given up, you have to ask the referees' committee," said an irritated Baxter.

